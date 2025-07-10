Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report June 2025


2025-07-10 12:31:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
June YTD - June Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg June-2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 14,752 14,902 -1.0 68,327 74,992 -8.9 67,369
40 < 100 HP 5,517 5,633 -2.1 24,288 26,352 -7.8 29,880
100+ HP 1,492 2,108 -29.2 8,671 11,756 -26.2 8,666
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,761 22,643 -3.9 101,286 113,100 -10.4 105,915
4WD Farm Tractors 178 307 -42.0 1,182 1,922 -38.5 686
Total Farm Tractors 21,939 22,950 -4.4 102,468 115,022 -10.9 106,601
Self-Prop Combines 259 460 -43.7 1,512 2,670 -43.4 1,005

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 ...

MENAFN10072025004107003653ID1109785528

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search