Rock The Street Wall Street Reaches 8,500 Students, Welcomes New Board Members And Issues Annual Report

In a female-empowering environment, RTSWS continues to prepare and propel young people from classrooms to careers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), the innovative nonprofit dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to life for students with a focus on high school girls and university women through financial and investment education, proudly announces it has reached more than 8,500 students across the US, UK, and Canada. In a female-empowering environment, RTSWS continues to prepare and propel young people from classrooms to careers by building their financial confidence and expanding access to the financial industry.As the organization celebrates this milestone, RTSWS also welcomes four leaders to its Board of Directors: Meredith Heimburger, Rajiv Kapoor, Robert McGrail and Leslie Eisen. Their expertise will help further RTSWS' mission to increase participation in the financial sector.“I'm delighted to welcome our newest board members who bring deep experience across the financial, investment and educational backgrounds,” said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street.“They join our distinguished Board of Directors, sharing our commitment to expand access to the capital markets, aligning powerfully with our mission. Their insight is valuable as we continue to grow and reach more students across our footprint.”RTSWS recently issued its Annual Report highlighting key milestones including reaching more than 8,500 students since its founding, with over 1,500 students served this past academic year while engaging more than 700 industry volunteers.“As economic conditions continue to evolve, our goal to Educate, Prepare, and Advance students in investing becomes even more essential,” Ms. Leftwich added.“We are focused on creating long-term pathways that equip students to lead in tomorrow's financial landscape.”As RTSWS looks to the future, demand for programming continues to grow and the nonprofit recognizes new board members:Robert McGrail serves as Head of Legal & Compliance at DUMAC, Inc., the investment office of Duke University. He oversees regulatory, compliance, and governance matters in support of the management of Duke's endowment and affiliated investment vehicles. Prior to joining DUMAC, he practiced investment funds law at Akin Gump and Proskauer Rose. He holds both a J.D. and B.A. from the University of Virginia.Leslie S. Eisen is Managing Director and Head of Long/Short Equities at Wellington Management, where she leads the strategic growth of the firm's platform and drives investment talent development. With more than 20 years of experience, she has held senior roles at Brevan Howard, Precocity Capital and Point72 as well as its predecessor firm SAC Capital. Leslie earned her MBA from New York University and her BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.Meredith Heimburger is Partner and Head of Impact Investing at Global Endowment Management (GEM), a leading Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) providing institutional investment capabilities for endowments, foundations, and other long-term investors. Prior to joining GEM, she spent seven years with Teach For America, as a classroom teacher and later as a staff member, helping expand regional operations across the US. She holds degrees in English and Gender Studies from Davidson College and studied abroad at the University of Edinburgh.Rajiv Kapoor is Founding Partner at Chai Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in women-led businesses across industries. He is a strategic investor and entrepreneur focused on building a scalable, women-friendly VC model by supporting a community of iconic female founders. Rajiv earned his BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University and his Master's in Management from the LondonBusiness School.RTSWS also acknowledges Art Steinmetz, former CEO of OppenheimerFunds, and Michelle Borré, former Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco and current Independent Director on the Mutual Fund Board for William Blair, who both recently completed their terms on the RTSWS Board of Directors. The Board appreciates the strategic momentum they helped foster over the years.Get Involved:RTSWS invites financial and investment professionals to help build the future by volunteering. Opportunities including Virtual Coffee Chats. A 30-minute informational interview with high school or university students.You can also make a difference by donating to support this mission. Your gift helps us reach more students, expand our Career Center, and bring financial fundamentals to life in even more communities. Sign up to sponsor, volunteer or donate today .About Rock The Street, Wall StreetRock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to life for high school and university students through financial and investment mathematics. By providing industry access, mentorship, and career guidance in a female-empowering environment, RTSWS supports students on their journey from classrooms to careers, expanding their participation in the capital markets and the financial workforce.Founded by Maura Cunningham in 2012, RTSWS now operates in more than 60 schools across 30 cities in the US, Canada and the UK. The organization delivers project-based classroom programming, professional mentoring, and early-career preparation through its Career Center, empowering the next generation of financial leaders.

