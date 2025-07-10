PITTSBURGH's PICKLESBURGH CELEBRATES 10 YEARS AS AMERICA's MOST BUZZWORTHY SUMMER FESTIVAL WITH FIRST-EVER MECHANICAL PICKLE RIDE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Picklesburgh has always been about more than just pickles – it's about bringing people to Downtown Pittsburgh," said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "Ten years later, it's become a symbol of what's possible when cities invest in public spaces. We're drawing hundreds of thousands of people Downtown and reminding the country that Pittsburgh is a city on the rise."

Since launching in 2015, Picklesburgh has grown more than tenfold, evolving from a quirky weekend celebration into a signature event on Pittsburgh's summer calendar and a major driver of Downtown's economic momentum. The festival has received national recognition from outlets including USA Today, Travel + Leisure, Food Network, Good Morning America, the Today Show,and Delish, and has been named USA Today's Best Specialty Food Festival four times.

In 2024, Picklesburgh drew more than 250,000 attendees and generated $23.2 million in direct spending across Downtown restaurants, hotels, shops, and attractions. According to VisitPittsburgh, hotel occupancy Downtown jumped nearly 30 percent during the weekend, with 90 percent of rooms booked, underscoring the festival's growing role in summer tourism and local vitality.

A decade of dill-ightful data:

In 10 years, Picklesburgh has delivered both fun and financial impact:



Nearly 1,000% increase in festival attendance

114% growth in vendor participation

95,000 pickle beers poured

14,000 pickle balloons sold 800 quarts of pickle juice consumed in competition

As Pittsburgh continues to revitalize its Downtown, Picklesburgh stands as proof of what's possible when a city leans into its character, and shares it with the world.

This year's festival features:



The first-ever mechanical pickle ride-a headline-making twist on the classic mechanical bull

An expanded footprint stretching across two Sister Bridges, Market Square, PPG Plaza, Allegheny Landing, and Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Commemorative 10th anniversary merchandise

New pickle-inspired food and beverage creations

Family-friendly activities at the Lil Gherkin Kids Area The return of fan favorites like the Pickle Juice Drinking Contest and multiple live music stages

Media assets, including photos and video of the mechanical pickle ride, available upon request.

For more information, visit

About the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership:

Formed by Downtown businesses, professionals, civic organizations, foundations, and residents, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) is a non-profit community development organization that leads Downtown's transformation with innovative programs that drive growth, vibrancy, and engagement. For more information, visit and follow us on social (@downtownpitt).

Contact: Ashlee Wallace

[email protected]

SOURCE Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership