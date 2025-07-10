PITTSBURGH's PICKLESBURGH CELEBRATES 10 YEARS AS AMERICA's MOST BUZZWORTHY SUMMER FESTIVAL WITH FIRST-EVER MECHANICAL PICKLE RIDE
Since launching in 2015, Picklesburgh has grown more than tenfold, evolving from a quirky weekend celebration into a signature event on Pittsburgh's summer calendar and a major driver of Downtown's economic momentum. The festival has received national recognition from outlets including USA Today, Travel + Leisure, Food Network, Good Morning America, the Today Show,and Delish, and has been named USA Today's Best Specialty Food Festival four times.
In 2024, Picklesburgh drew more than 250,000 attendees and generated $23.2 million in direct spending across Downtown restaurants, hotels, shops, and attractions. According to VisitPittsburgh, hotel occupancy Downtown jumped nearly 30 percent during the weekend, with 90 percent of rooms booked, underscoring the festival's growing role in summer tourism and local vitality.
A decade of dill-ightful data:
In 10 years, Picklesburgh has delivered both fun and financial impact:
-
Nearly 1,000% increase in festival attendance
114% growth in vendor participation
95,000 pickle beers poured
14,000 pickle balloons sold
800 quarts of pickle juice consumed in competition
As Pittsburgh continues to revitalize its Downtown, Picklesburgh stands as proof of what's possible when a city leans into its character, and shares it with the world.
This year's festival features:
-
The first-ever mechanical pickle ride-a headline-making twist on the classic mechanical bull
An expanded footprint stretching across two Sister Bridges, Market Square, PPG Plaza, Allegheny Landing, and Fort Duquesne Boulevard
Commemorative 10th anniversary merchandise
New pickle-inspired food and beverage creations
Family-friendly activities at the Lil Gherkin Kids Area
The return of fan favorites like the Pickle Juice Drinking Contest and multiple live music stages
Media assets, including photos and video of the mechanical pickle ride, available upon request.
For more information, visit
About the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership:
Formed by Downtown businesses, professionals, civic organizations, foundations, and residents, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) is a non-profit community development organization that leads Downtown's transformation with innovative programs that drive growth, vibrancy, and engagement. For more information, visit and follow us on social (@downtownpitt).
