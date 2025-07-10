Cambridge Honored For Accessible Learning Innovation

The 2025 Disability Smart Award recognizes the inclusive design of the updated Cambridge Latin Course and its impact on students and teachers.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge ) today announced that its Latin Course, developed in collaboration with the Cambridge School Classics Project, has won the 2025 Disability Smart Inclusive Product Design Award. The award, presented by Business Disability Forum, recognizes organizations that embed accessibility into the foundation of their product development, ensuring that learning materials are usable and effective for as many people as possible.

"We are honored to be recognized with the Disability Smart Inclusive Product Design Award," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director North America for International Education at Cambridge. "This award reflects our commitment to building accessibility into our products from the very beginning. Our goal is to create learning experiences that are both functional and aspirational, and we believe that inclusive design benefits all users by improving overall usability. We're proud to be acknowledged for this important work."

"The Cambridge Latin Course was built with a deep commitment to authentic representation and accessibility - ensuring that people with disabilities are not only accurately and respectfully represented in the content, but that the course itself is truly usable by learners with a wide range of needs. This recognition is a proud moment for us - and a reminder of what's possible when inclusion is a priority from day one. This achievement was a collaborative effort, and we're so grateful to our amazing partners at Cambridge School Classics Project who shared our values and vision throughout the journey. Huge thanks to our brilliant team - your creativity, empathy, and dedication brought this course to life in a way that's both impactful and inclusive," said Lilian Dogiama who leads accessibility and inclusion efforts at Cambridge.

The award highlights the newly updated Cambridge Latin Course, a widely used beginner's Latin program for secondary students. Originally published over 20 years ago, the course was redesigned as a joint effort between Cambridge University Press & Assessment and CSCP to reflect current best practices in accessibility and learning design.

Each unit of the course includes a student book along with comprehensive digital tools and teacher support. The layout of the print edition, including font choice, color contrast, and spacing, was redesigned to support visual clarity and ease of navigation. Digital components were built to offer flexible learning through intuitive interfaces, consistent alt text, and multiple content formats including audio, video, and interactive elements.

Used by Latin learners around the world, the Cambridge Latin Course reflects Cambridge's long-standing mission to create high-quality learning materials that are both academically rigorous and widely accessible. The project has also informed broader improvements in Cambridge's publishing workflows, helping set new internal standards for accessibility in both print and digital formats.

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group collaborates with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding, and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators. With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

