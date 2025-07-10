3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDD ).
IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR 3D SYSTEMS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE AUGUST 12, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between August 13, 2024 and May 12, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company's business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (2) the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company's Regenerative Medicine Program revenue; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.
Charles Linehan, Esq.,
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,
Los Angeles California 90067
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)
Visit our website at .
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
