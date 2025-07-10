AMDA College Of The Performing Arts Returns As Presenting Sponsor Of Iheartmedia New York 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway In Bryant Park

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Held in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Broadway in Bryant Park offers audiences a unique opportunity to enjoy performances from Broadway's most celebrated productions-completely free and open to the public.

As part of its continued sponsorship, AMDA will once again feature standout performances by current students and graduates, as well as Ultimate Talent Contest winners, during exclusive pre-show segments on the following dates:

July 17 th – Featuring AMDA graduate Andres Quintero (Broadway's Moulin Rouge) with current students and recent graduates Abigail Adu , Maya Bregman , Adianna Cruz , Ana Daniela Perez Davis , Katelee Guzzi , and Yaneilee Velez .

July 24 th – Featuring AMDA graduate Samantha Gershman (Broadway's Water for Elephants and A Beautiful Noise) with current students and recent graduates Sara Elder , Victor Fajer , Tommy Ferolano , and Maryana Crawley .

With campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA has spent over 60 years training artists for careers in the entertainment industry. The college's ongoing partnership with Broadway in Bryant Park reflects its deep commitment to showcasing emerging talent and celebrating the power of live performance.

Founded in 1964, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in New York City and Los Angeles. A premier performing arts college, AMDA offers rigorous, performance-based training in acting, musical theatre, dance, and more. AMDA alumni can be seen on Broadway, television, film, and concert stages around the world. Notable graduates include Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, You, West End's Cabaret), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Rebel Moon, Justice League, Broadway's The Piano Lesson), Christopher Jackson (Bull, And Just Like That, Broadway's Hell's Kitchen), Caissie Levy (Broadway's Frozen, West End's Next to Normal), and Anthony Ramos (Ironheart, In the Heights, Broadway's Hamilton).

