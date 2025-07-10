Hood College Launches Sports Entertainment And Marketing Minor
Combining the study of marketing, management and communications, the sports entertainment and marketing minor is designed for students pursuing careers in sports marketing, event planning, content creation and sponsorship management. Courses span the disciplines of economics, sales and communication arts. The 18-credit program also includes the option for students to pursue a hands-on internship with a local sports or entertainment organization.
"Our sports entertainment and marketing minor will provide students with the knowledge and opportunities necessary to use their passion for sports and entertainment to build a career in a rapidly growing industry," said Marc Dupont, Ph.D., assistant professor of marketing , who will serve as the inaugural program coordinator for the minor.
The sports entertainment and marketing minor was launched in response to demand for a program that could leverage growth in the fields of both athletics and entertainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, entertainment and sports occupations are projected to grow 9-11% by 2033 , faster than the national average.
About Hood College
Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.
