Hostcolor Expands Its Unmetered Dedicated Server Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HostColor.com has announced an expansion of its unmetered bare metal servers, connected to internet ports with speeds of 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, and 10 Gbps in data centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

New York New York, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HC), a globally recognized provider of managed bare metal servers and cloud infrastructure, announced a significant expansion of its unmetered dedicated server products. HC now offers a wider variety of 1gbps unmetered dedicated server configurations in Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, New York, Phoenix, Santa Clara, and Seattle.

The provider has also increased the variety of 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 10 Gbps dedicated servers in Europe . HC's expanded portfolio of unmetered servers is available in various European data centers including those in Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Prague, Rome, Vienna, Zurich and Warsaw.

has recently announced the availability of custom-built, high-bandwidth, high-performanceplatforms in several new data center locations. The new primary New York City service location for delivering AMD CPU-powered servers is the DataBank data center at 111 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. Other new data center locations for delivering AMD CPU-powered bare metal servers include Equinix LA3 and CoreSite LA2 in Los Angeles.The following AMD Ryzen processors are available at HostColor's new New York City service location: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7965WX.

The available server platforms that use AMD EPYC processors are: AMD EPYC 7C13, AMD EPYC 7443P, AMD EPYC 7662, AMD EPYC 9274F, AMD EPYC 9275F, AMD EPYC 9374F, AMD EPYC 9474F, AMD EPYC 9654 and AMD EPYC 9754.

Customers can configure their servers with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. They can also choose a network service with metered data transfer measured in terabytes (TB) transferred per month or unmetered bandwidth ports with allocations ranging from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps. "Unmetered bandwidth" means that the hosting infrastructure provider does not measure or limit the bandwidth used by the server. At most of its Edge data centers, HostColor enables its customers to utilize the complete bandwidth capacity of their dedicated servers' physical internet connection ports.

HostColor's AMD server customers can transfer as much data as their internet connection ports can handle. Unlike large hyperscale clouds, HostColor (HC) provides both Bare Metal Servers and dedicated cloud infrastructure with unmetered bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer quotas. There are no charges for inbound or outbound internet traffic.

Compared to the infrastructure offered by major hyperscale clouds, HostColor's (HC) dedicated cloud hosting and bare metal servers save a tremendous amount of financial resources. HostColor does not charge customers for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or infrastructure technical support. All of HostColor's AMD-based server configurations provide enterprise cloud computing and virtualization options and are compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other major cloud providers.

HC's AMD processor-based servers can handle large data sets and are ideal for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, and large, complex database management systems that require data processing. They are also well-suited for various HPC workloads.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure. The company provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" per Service Level Agreement (SLA). This support covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers, such as CPUs, RAM, and storage drives. FITS also includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. However, FITS does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OSs), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support, Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers. This technical support agreement is based on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers



In addition to FITS, all of HostColor's dedicated server hosting services are "Semi-Managed" by the SLA. The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. Additionally, HC Support reinstalls the server operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers with troubleshooting any server-side issues related to the OS, network, or software configuration.

About HostColor

Since 2000, (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary, provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries.

For more information, visit

Media Contact

PR Department

+1 888-222-1495

...