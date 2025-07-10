Director Suneel Darshan Calls Deepika Padukone's Demand For 8-Hour Work Shift 'Unreal'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has called actress Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift "unreal".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Talaash' director stressed that if any actor demands an 8-hour shift the producer must take it from them in writing that they will be continuously working during this time.

He further stated that if an actor even works for 4 hours dedicatedly, the producer's happiness will know no bounds.

Speaking to IANS Darshan said, "The producer should first take from her in writing that for the 8 hours she is on the set, she will be giving shots. Instead of 8 if she even gives shots for 4 hours, the producer will touch her feet in gratitude."

Calling Deepika's terms to work unreal, he added, "I believe one should work only with those people who love your film more than you."

Reminding that no one is irreplaceable, the director concluded, "There was a time when Deepika was not a part of the industry. You will be able to find several new talents."

Before this, actress Chitrangda Singh also shared her views on the matter saying that according to her, it all depends on the personal relationship between an actor and director.

She stated, "This is about the personal relationship between an actor's understanding with the director, the requirements of a director, the requirements of a producer- If they can, I am sure they will manage. But at times there are restrains- restrain of time, restrain of money, scheduling, so it is not possible. So, I think we also have to respect that aspect, because after all, time is money in this industry- everybody is investing in a project."

"So I feel it is everyone's own choice and I think Deepika is a very big actress and it is her right to make a choice, it's her privilege to make a choice," she concluded.

Deepika's demand for an 8-hour shift has sparked a massive debate in the film industry.