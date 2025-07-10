Rebel Bourbon Announces Annual Release Of Highly Acclaimed Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Handcrafted according to Rebel's original, time-honored wheated recipe since 1849, Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel features a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malt. With a golden amber glow, Rebel 10-Year opens with a nose of vanilla and dark fruits followed by subtle citrus and oak. Flavors include traces of caramel and citrus, and a velvety smooth finish with just a hint of spice.

"This year's 10-Year Single Barrel is a testament to the legacy of Rebel Bourbon," said Rebel Bourbon Master Distiller John Rempe. "From the unique mash bill through the 10-year aging and single-barrel bottling process for robust flavor, Rebel 10-Year is made for sipping, and ready to be enjoyed by anyone ready to let their spirit be heard."

Each bottle of Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel includes a bold black Rebel Bourbon label featuring the 10-year age statement front and center in silver lettering and the specific barrel number and aged-since date.

Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel recently won many prestigious spirits industry awards:



Double Platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards

Double Gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Double Gold medal and Consumer's Choice Award at the SIP Awards Gold medal and Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards

The product locator to find Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel and the full portfolio of award-winning Rebel Bourbon varieties is here .

About Rebel Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel by the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition awarded double gold medals to Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel, Rebel 100 6-Year and Rebel Small Batch Reserve, and a gold medal to Rebel 100. At the 2025 ASCOT Awards, Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel earned a double platinum medal, and Rebel 100 and Rebel 100 6-Year earned gold medals. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI ) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including El Mayor and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers