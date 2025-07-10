Convoy Of Hope Delivers 100,000 Pounds Of Relief Supplies To Texas Hill Country Impacted By July 4 Flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Within hours of the historic Fourth of July flooding in the Texas Hill Country, Convoy of Hope sprang into action, coordinating with local churches, mobilizing volunteers and loading multiple tractor trailers with needed relief supplies.
By Saturday afternoon, the first of many semitrucks rolled into the communities impacted by the flooding. Across multiple counties and towns, including Kerrville, Convoy of Hope is on the ground distributing food, water, hygiene supplies, baby kits and cleaning kits to people in need.
"We seek to bring the right resources to the right places at the right time," said Stacy Lamb, Convoy of Hope's Vice President of Disaster Services. "Over 100,000 pounds of resources have been sent and 10,000 people have currently been served."
Convoy of Hope's Disaster Services team is consistently among the first to respond to disasters at home and around the world. This team is highly regarded for its scalable response and distribution model, which uses several warehouses, a specialized disaster response fleet and a highly-trained team of staff and volunteers to respond to disasters quickly and effectively.
"We want to help as many people as we can for as long as we can," said Lamb. "We are partnering with local churches across the region in Kerr County, Burnet County, San Sabo County and Tom Green County in our initial, early recovery phase."
"We're thankful it's not just a weekend thing," said Mario Calderón, Executive Pastor of Creative Arts at Gateway Fellowship in San Antonio. "They're going to be here to help develop a disaster response plan to help us rebuild Kerr County."
"Disasters like this don't end when the flood waters recede. That's just the beginning," said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope's national spokesperson. "We're committed to walking with these families to restore hope and ensure no one is left behind in the recovery process."
Follow Convoy's response online for daily updates, videos and media assets at convoyofhope/disaster-relief/texas-floods-25/ .
Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting.
