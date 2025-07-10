GSI Launches New Version Of GENIUS AI: Tiered AI-Powered Intelligence For JD Edwards Applications
GENIUS AI – Essential (Previously named, GENIUS AI 3.0)
- Entry level monitoring and analysis for companies enrolled in GSI's Managed Services offering, AppCare. Includes system monitoring, autonomous anomaly detection, intelligent alerts, and job-history insights. Delivers optimal visibility and risk identification when bundled with GSI's AppCare offering.
GENIUS AI - Enterprise
- Built for advanced teams seeking deeper insights into JD Edwards operations and Cloud Provider costs. Adds predictive modeling, cloud utilization metrics, automated remediation, and dynamic dashboards.
"With GENIUS AI, we're redefining what it means to support and optimize JD Edwards environments and supporting JD Edwards eco-systems," said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI. "This highly advanced platform helps clients shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive innovation, empowering smarter, faster decisions that drive real business value."
Transformative Capabilities for Both Tiers
GENIUS AI empowers users across industries, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, construction, and more to:
- Detect anomalies before users are affected Forecast performance issues using historical data Automatically create tickets and restart processes Prioritize critical alerts Deploy app monitors rapidly Visualize trends and system health via intuitive dashboards
Proven Impact: Real Customer Feedback
“GENIUS AI lets us know what's happening before our end users do... eliminates risk of downtime... comprehensive trend reporting suitable for all levels of your organization,” said David Hursh, IT Manager at IDEX Corporation.
Availability & Next Steps
GENIUS AI is available now through GSI's AppCare services. Clients can select Essential or Enterprise based on needs, both backed by GSI's expert advisors. Visit to learn more and schedule a consultation or demo.
About GSI
GSI delivers innovation through its "Tomorrow's Solutions. Today." suite, offering ERP, ITSM, CRM, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity solutions. An Oracle Platinum Partner, GSI helps clients transform operations through intelligent automation.
Media Contact:
Beth Magee,
VP, Marketing
GSI Inc.
Phone: (855) 4744377
Email: ...
Website: getgsi.com
