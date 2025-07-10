GSI Launches New Version Of GENIUS AI: Tiered AI-Powered Intelligence For JD Edwards Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI, a leading provider of ERP, ITSM, CRM, and AI-driven solutions, today launches updated versions of GENIUS AI, an Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for organizations running JD Edwards and many other API enabled applications. Built to be“a single pane of glass” to improve application monitoring through machine learning and predictive analytics, GENIUS AI is offered in two tiers:

GENIUS AI – Essential (Previously named, GENIUS AI 3.0)



Entry level monitoring and analysis for companies enrolled in GSI's Managed Services offering, AppCare.

Includes system monitoring, autonomous anomaly detection, intelligent alerts, and job-history insights. Delivers optimal visibility and risk identification when bundled with GSI's AppCare offering.



GENIUS AI - Enterprise



Built for advanced teams seeking deeper insights into JD Edwards operations and Cloud Provider costs. Adds predictive modeling, cloud utilization metrics, automated remediation, and dynamic dashboards.

"With GENIUS AI, we're redefining what it means to support and optimize JD Edwards environments and supporting JD Edwards eco-systems," said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI. "This highly advanced platform helps clients shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive innovation, empowering smarter, faster decisions that drive real business value."

Transformative Capabilities for Both Tiers

GENIUS AI empowers users across industries, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, construction, and more to:



Detect anomalies before users are affected

Forecast performance issues using historical data

Automatically create tickets and restart processes

Prioritize critical alerts

Deploy app monitors rapidly Visualize trends and system health via intuitive dashboards

Proven Impact: Real Customer Feedback

“GENIUS AI lets us know what's happening before our end users do... eliminates risk of downtime... comprehensive trend reporting suitable for all levels of your organization,” said David Hursh, IT Manager at IDEX Corporation.



Availability & Next Steps

GENIUS AI is available now through GSI's AppCare services. Clients can select Essential or Enterprise based on needs, both backed by GSI's expert advisors. Visit to learn more and schedule a consultation or demo.

About GSI

GSI delivers innovation through its "Tomorrow's Solutions. Today." suite, offering ERP, ITSM, CRM, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity solutions. An Oracle Platinum Partner, GSI helps clients transform operations through intelligent automation.

Media Contact:

Beth Magee,

VP, Marketing

GSI Inc.

Phone: (855) 4744377

Email: ...

Website: getgsi.com