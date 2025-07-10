BJMINING Announces Global Expansion Initiative As Cloud Mining Surges In Popularity
|Contract Project
|Investment Amount
|The term
|Total revenue
|WhatsMiner M50S+
|$100
|2days
|$100+$6
|WhatsMiner M60S++
|$600
|7days
|$600+$52.50
|Avalon Miner A1566
|$1,200
|15days
|$1,200+$234
|WhatsMiner M66S+
|$5,800
|30days
|$5,800+$2,610
|Antminer L7
|$12,000
|40days
|$12,000+$8,160
|ANTSPACE HD5
|$96,000
|54days
|$96,000+$119,232
A Scalable Platform for a Global User Base
BJMINING's platform is built for both novice and professional users, with intuitive dashboards, multi-currency support, and integrated performance analytics. As cloud mining becomes a more viable solution amid rising energy and hardware costs, the company is focused on building long-term partnerships with regional energy providers and data infrastructure stakeholders.
This expansion announcement reaffirms BJMINING's mission to democratize access to crypto mining through innovation, scale, and security. The company has plans to add three new data centers in Q3 and is exploring joint ventures in renewable-powered mining operations.
About BJMINING
BJMINING is a global cloud mining company dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining more accessible and sustainable. With over 5 million users, 60+ mining farms, and a presence in 180+ countries, BJMINING leverages cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver efficient, hardware-free mining services.
Website:
App Download:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.CONTACT: Media Contact: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment