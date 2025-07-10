Shopoff Realty Investments Receives Unanimous Approval From Fountain Valley Planning Commission For Euclid + Heil Project

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that it has received unanimous approval from the Fountain Valley Planning Commission for Euclid + Heil , an 18-acre residential housing project, located in Fountain Valley, California.

"As California continues to tackle its housing shortage, we believe the addition of this project and its diverse product mix may benefit the greater community for generations to come, offering both for-rent and for-sale product in a supply-constrained market," said Shopoff President and CEO William A. Shopoff. "It was paramount to our firm that this project met the evolving needs of this established community, and we are grateful for the collaboration from the City of Fountain Valley, the local community and project supporters. With this unanimous approval now secured, we look forward to moving into the development phase with our partners and aim to deliver a quality project in the years to come."

Spanning 18.09 acres, Euclid + Heil is ideally situated just east of Mile Square Park, with convenient access to Interstate 405. In partnership with Lennar and National CORE, the development plans feature 304 market-rate apartment units, 83 senior affordable units, 36 two-story for-sale triplexes, and 183 three-story for-sale townhomes. Planned community amenities include pools, parks, game areas, grilling stations, play areas, and more, designed to foster a vibrant and inclusive neighborhood.

"National CORE is thrilled to fulfill the affordable housing component of the visionary Euclid + Heil community," Chief Development Officer Alexa Washburn said. "The development's innovative blend of housing types is an effective way to address the need to build balanced communities with an array of housing options. We look forward to a rich and robust partnership with Shopoff Realty Investments and Lennar Homes as we create an incredible new community for the residents Fountain Valley."

After acquiring the property in 2021, Shopoff began working closely with the City of Fountain Valley and its residents to thoughtfully plan and integrate new housing into the community. Shopoff submitted the project entitlement package in January 2024, and the firm has now secured all necessary approvals to proceed to the next phase of development.

Shopoff and Lennar plan to begin grading the site in late 2025. The market-rate apartments and senior affordable housing components are projected to be complete by summer 2028, while the for-sale homes will be delivered in phases, with the first phase opening in summer 2028 and final phases extending into spring 2029.

