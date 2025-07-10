CARFAX Lifetime New Car Ads Approved For GM Imr Turnkey Program

GM Dealers Can Maximize Impact with New Car Ads on CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, CARFAX Car Listings, and CARFAX Car Care

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX has expanded its relationship with General Motors, announcing CARFAX Lifetime dealers now receive new car ad placements on CARFAX Reports, CARFAX Car Listings, and CARFAX Car Care to qualify for GM's In-Market Retail (iMR) Turnkey Program. This alignment opens the door for GM dealers with CARFAX Lifetime status to access new levels of advertising support, backed by iMR Turnkey Program funding.

"This is a big win for our business and our customers," said Andrew Diemer, Dealer Principal at Day's Chevrolet in Jasper, GA. "It'll help boost revenue and visibility while reinforcing the trust and loyalty we work hard to earn every day. As a CARFAX Lifetime dealer, we're committed to transparency with our customers from sales to service to trades. Now, with GM iMR Turnkey support, that impact goes even further."

Eligible GM dealers, including those selling Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models, can enroll in the GM iMR Turnkey program, with their first reimbursements possible as early as this month in July. This GM iMR Turnkey program is only available to CARFAX Lifetime dealers who have new car advertising displayed with CARFAX Advantage, CARFAX Car Listings, and CARFAX for Life subscriptions.

"There's no additional paperwork or delay; CARFAX and GM are working to streamline the process for dealers," said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. "This synergy helps dealers get more value from their ad spend, freeing up both time and digital marketing dollars to focus on what really matters – helping others build the confidence they deserve as car shoppers, owners, and sellers."

As the No. 1 automotive website in traffic in the United States, according to SEMrush and SimilarWeb, CARFAX provides GM dealers with a competitive edge, helping them connect with millions of in-market shoppers every day. To learn more about how CARFAX Lifetime and GM's iMR Turnkey Program can benefit your dealership, visit carfaxfordealers .

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

