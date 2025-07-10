Blue Shield Of California Recognized As A 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Company To Work For

OAKLAND, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News) has named Blue Shield of California to its 2025 list of Best Companies to Work For in both the Private Company, and Health Care and Research categories.

"At Blue Shield, we aim to be a great place to do meaningful work. The high ratings we received for work-life balance, comfort and belongingness are encouraging confirmation of progress," said Haley Mixon, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Blue Shield of California. "We will continue to listen and learn from our employees so that we can provide a workplace that best serves our talented workforce."

U.S. News is a trusted resource on employee well-being and releases an annual list of public and private companies that are setting workplace standards. Companies are evaluated on several metrics including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, physical and psychological comfort, career opportunities and professional development. To be considered private, companies must be non-publicly traded with more than 5,000 employees, more than $500 million in annual revenue, and have at least 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews between 2021 and 2024.

"This recognition reflects the dedicated employees at Blue Shield who uphold our mission every day," said Mike Stuart, interim president and CEO, Blue Shield of California. "Together we are committed to creating a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable. I am proud to serve alongside them as we pursue meaningful work that betters our community and California."

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

