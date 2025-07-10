Meriwest Credit Union Partners With Insuritas To Launch Full-Service Insurance Agency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose based Meriwest Credit Union, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Insuritas to launch Meriwest Insurance Services, a fully integrated insurance agency. Meriwest Insurance Services will provide Meriwest's 80,000+ members and the community at large with access to insurance products, including home, auto, renters, commercial, and a wide array of additional insurance products.

“Meriwest is excited to collaborate with Insuritas to launch a full-service insurance agency for our members,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union.“By leveraging the BUNDLE digital insurance platform, we can provide our members with convenient, competitive, and reliable insurance solutions to help meet their needs at a time when insurance costs are rising rapidly.”

Meriwest Insurance Services, powered by Insuritas' award-winning digital platform, will offer a broad range of insurance products, for individuals, families, small businesses, professionals and non-profits. Connected to over 40 insurance carriers and combined with Insuritas' proprietary virtual insurance agent technology, Lily, the platform ensures members receive the personalized service and support needed to shop, compare, and buy the insurance they need at competitive prices.

"We're thrilled to partner with Meriwest Credit Union to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency to their members throughout the Bay Area," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our embedded insurance agency as a service, Meriwest will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive insurance options-delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

Meriwest Insurance Services is set to launch in Q4 2025, reinforcing the credit union's commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions to its members.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union , ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley's most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the 'Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley' in the Mercury News' Annual 'Readers' Choice Awards' and a“Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at .

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas 'Embedded Agency as a Service' platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 25 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer :

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Meriwest Credit Union and Insuritas undertake no obligation to update these statements.

