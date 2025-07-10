Summer Surge In Car Shipping: Ship A Car, Inc. Keeps Americans Moving Coast To Coast

Ship A Car, Inc.

Summer demand for car shipping surges-Ship A Car, Inc. delivers trusted, nationwide vehicle transport with real-time tracking and coast-to-coast coverage.

- Rada Koifman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the summer season heats up and Americans hit the road for vacations, job relocations, military transfers, and college moves, Ship A Car, Inc. stands ready to meet the rising demand for safe, reliable, and transparent vehicle transport services.

Known nationwide for its high customer satisfaction, Ship A Car, Inc. is seeing increased interest in door-to-door car shipping as temperatures and travel plans rise. Whether it's families moving cross-country, students shipping cars ahead of the fall semester, or snowbirds returning north, SAC ensures that vehicles arrive on time, in perfect condition, and without logistical headaches.

“Summer always brings a spike in vehicle shipments. Our mission is to simplify the process so our customers can focus on their next chapter-not the stress of getting their vehicle there,” said Rada Koifman, President of Ship A Car, Inc.

Meeting the Moment: What Makes Ship A Car the Go-To Summer Shipping Partner

.End-to-End Convenience: SAC handles the logistics from quote to delivery with a dedicated shipping coordinator assigned to every order.

.Nationwide Reach: Service covers all 50 states, including hard-to-reach areas like Hawaii and Alaska.

.Real-Time Tracking Available: For customers who want full transparency, SAC offers live tracking upon request.

.Open & Enclosed Transport Options: Flexible solutions tailored for everyday vehicles, classic cars, motorcycles, and oversized equipment.

.Zero Upfront Deposit: Customers only pay when a carrier is assigned and confirmed.

Customers Trust Ship A Car, Inc. Year After Year

With more than 12 years in business, an A+ rating from the BBB, and thousands of 5-star reviews, Ship A Car, Inc. continues to set the bar for dependable vehicle transport in the U.S.

“I needed my car shipped across the country and was dreading the process. Ship A Car made it effortless. They stayed in contact, and my vehicle arrived exactly as promised.” - Verified Google Review

As many companies in the industry cut corners or outsource customer support, SAC remains committed to personalized, U.S.-based service.

Summer Moves Made Simple: Who's Shipping and Why

The summer surge isn't just about vacations-Ship A Car is currently assisting:

.Families relocating for work or lifestyle changes

.College students sending cars ahead to campus

.Military personnel on PCS orders

.Dealerships and private buyers transporting recent purchases

.Seasonal workers and travel nurses on summer assignments

“From coast to coast, we're moving the nation one vehicle at a time-safely, securely, and with a human touch,” added Koifman.

About Ship A Car, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Ship A Car, Inc. is a nationally recognized vehicle transport broker headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida. The company offers comprehensive auto shipping services for individuals and businesses, including open and enclosed transport, oversized equipment shipping, and customized logistics for motorcycles, boats, trailers, and more. SAC works only with licensed, insured carriers and provides end-to-end customer support with no upfront fees.

To learn more or request a quote, visit or call (866) 821-4555.

Rada Koifman

Ship A Car, Inc.

+1 866-821-4555

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.