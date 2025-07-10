Educator Turned Influencer Briana Houston Champions Learning Through Play With 'Learning With Ms. Houston'
Learning with Ms. Houston
Certified Educator Turns YouTube into a Fun, Inclusive Learning Hub for Kids K–5Learning can be fun and effective. My mission is to inspire a love for learning by using rhythm, movement, and culturally relevant content to reach children in a fun, accessible, and meaningful way.” - Briana Ambre, Founder
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Learning with Ms. Houston , the vibrant children's YouTube channel that blends hip-hop, education, and movement, is making waves in early childhood education.
Created by YouTube Edutainment Specialist Briana Ambre , a certified educator, social worker, and founder of the Differentiated Education and Learning Academy (DELA), a micro-school dedicated to tailored instruction for K-5 students, the channel reshapes how children engage with core concepts through rhythm, cultural relevance, and fun.
With millions of views across social media platforms, the "Make Learning Fun Again " album, and over 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Ms. Houston is known for her energetic lessons, affirmations, and real-talk approach to literacy and learning. She's not just teaching, she's transforming minds with inclusive characters and kinesthetic learning strategies.
“Learning can be fun and effective. My mission is to inspire a love for learning by using rhythm, movement, and culturally relevant content to reach children in a fun, accessible, and meaningful way. We're redefining what education looks like for kids who don't always see themselves in traditional classrooms.” Briana Houston, Founder
Since its launch, Learning with Ms. Houston has resonated with educators and families seeking vibrant, culturally relevant learning tools that reflect the diversity of their classrooms and homes. The content supports academic development and emotional growth, promoting confidence, curiosity, and cultural pride in every lesson. As schools and parents increasingly look for inclusive, movement-based learning alternatives, Ms. Houston is becoming a go-to voice in 21st-century education.
For more information on Ms. Houston, please visit .
ABOUT LEARNING WITH MS HOUSTON
Ms. Houston is a state-certified educator & homeschool mom with a Master's Degree in Education. Houston makes learning fun through various methodologies, including differentiation, collaboration, play, music, movement, and project-based learning.
