Al Seer Marine Secures AED 760 Million From ADCB To Accelerate Portfolio Expansion

Al Seer Marine Secures AED 760 Million From ADCB To Accelerate Portfolio Expansion


2025-07-10 11:15:23
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al Seer Marine ADX: ASM, a frontrunner in the maritime industry and a subsidiary of IHC ADX: IHC, has secured AED 760 million ($207 million) financing facility from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC ADCB. The eight-year facility is secured through first-priority mortgages over a selected group of operating vessels, reinforcing the company's capital efficiency and asset-backed growth strategy.


ADCB, acting as sole underwriter and Mandated Lead Arranger, extended the facility on highly competitive terms-marking the second major transaction between the two organisations. In early 2025, ADCB provided an AED 210 million ($57 million) facility to ASBI Shipping FZCO, the joint venture between Al Seer Marine and B Shipping, to support the acquisition of small and midsize LPG tankers.

“We're proactively optimising our capital structure to unlock high-value, high-growth opportunities and reinforce our role as a powerhouse in delivering the UAE's maritime vision. With this funding arrangement, we're well-placed to serve the country's momentum to accelerate investment across LNG, LPG, crude oil, and petrochemicals. ADCB's continued partnership reflects deep institutional trust in our long-term strategy,” said Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine.

