Invisible Wounds Foundation Appoints Internationally Renowned TBI Expert As Its Chief Medical Scientist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Kelly was the founding Director of theat Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and served as Founding Executive Director of theat the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He has held leadership roles across academia, the Military Health System, the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as testified before Congress, advised the Pentagon, and contributed to major advancements in brain injury science.

"I'm excited to join the Invisible Wounds Foundation and help lead its focused effort to address the unique brain health challenges faced by our military," said Dr. Kelly. He earned his BA in Psychology and MA in Clinical Psychology from Western Michigan University, his MD from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and completed his residency in Neurology and fellowship in Behavioral Neurology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

"We must move faster to understand the root causes of traumatic brain injuries suffered by our warriors, and Dr. Kelly's unique blend of knowledge, experience, and relationships is exactly what is needed to achieve our mission," stated Dr. Shannon Connell, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation.

About the Invisible Wounds Foundation

Invisible Wounds Foundation exists to safeguard the brain health of America's most elite warriors. Through collaboration with leading medical researchers and scientists, government agencies, and its partner community, the Foundation is advancing science to diagnose, treat, and eventually prevent blast and combat-induced brain injuries among Special Operations Forces and other warfighters. Learn more at

