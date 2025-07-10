Pacaso Expands International Presence With New Caribbean Listings In Anguilla, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands And St. Barts
Featured home: Kempa Kai, Rum Point, Grand Cayman
A 9,000-square-foot, Balinese-inspired beachfront estate on Grand Cayman's serene Rum Point, this six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath residence offers an infinity-edge pool, private beach access, expansive outdoor living spaces and panoramic Caribbean Sea views-perfect for large families or groups seeking both privacy and resort-level amenities.
A friction-free path to island ownership
Pacaso's fully managed model transforms luxury second-home buying by delivering:
-
Cross-border expertise & compliance – A seasoned international closing team navigates local title, tax and zoning regulations, while Pacaso's in-house counsel ensures every purchase is structured for optimal protection and transparency.
USD financing & currency management – Pacaso partners with global lenders and acts as corporate guarantor, often offering competitive USD-denominated financing, and reduces up-front equity requirements.
Fractional ownership with global flexibility – Owners purchase 1⁄8–1⁄2 shares, schedule stays through Pacaso's app and can access the Pacaso Swap program to trade time with homes in other countries.
Turnkey experience & concierge care – Every home is designer-furnished and professionally managed; local, bilingual home managers coordinate everything, so owners arrive to a spotless, ready-to-enjoy residence.
Streamlined resale marketplace – When lifestyle needs change, owners can resell their share at market value through Pacaso's robust buyer marketplace, typically achieving liquidity in a fraction of the time of traditional second-home sales.
With its Caribbean debut, Pacaso continues to meet global appetite for effortless luxury living abroad while deepening relationships with local architects, legal advisors and property-management partners to ensure compliance with island-specific regulations and preserve each community's character.
To explore Pacaso's new Caribbean listings, visit or download the Pacaso app.
About Pacaso
Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.
