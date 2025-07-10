LV Distribution And Ashmore Group Plc Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Emerging Markets Investment Opportunities

(PRNewsfoto/LarrainVial)

With over 30 years, Ashmore leads in emerging markets investments, delivering innovative solutions for global investors.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, a premier third-party asset management distribution firm, is excited to announce a new partnership with Ashmore Group plc, a leading global investment manager specializing in Emerging Markets. This collaboration will enhance access to Ashmore's broad range of investment strategies for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Family Offices, and institutional investors.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in London, Ashmore manages $46.2 billion (as of 31 March 2025) in pooled funds, segregated accounts, and structured products. The firm was one of the first to provide investors with direct access to Emerging Markets, identifying their long-term growth potential well before they became widely recognized as a major asset class. Today, Ashmore continues to lead the industry, offering innovative investment solutions across multiple strategies, including External Debt, Local Currency, Corporate Debt, Blended Debt, Equities and Alternatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ashmore, a globally recognized leader in Emerging Markets investing," said Edward Soltys, Head of LV Distribution . "Its extensive experience, strong research capabilities, and innovative approach align perfectly with our mission to bring high-quality, differentiated investment solutions to our clients."

Ashmore's investment philosophy is grounded in over three decades of expertise, with a dedicated portfolio management and research team focused on capturing opportunities in Emerging Markets. The firm's ability to navigate complex global markets has earned the trust of central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions, and high-net-worth investors worldwide.

George Grunebaum, Global Head of Distribution at Ashmore Group, added: "We are excited to collaborate with LV Distribution as we expand our reach in the U.S. market. This partnership will allow us to bring our deep expertise in Emerging Markets to a broader audience, offering investors access to some of the most compelling growth opportunities worldwide."

This partnership underscores LV Distribution's ongoing commitment to identifying and distributing best-in-class investment solutions, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner for financial professionals and institutions seeking innovative asset management strategies.

About LV Distribution

LV Distribution, a subsidiary of LarrainVial, an independent financial services firm with over 90 years of experience, is a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a steadfast focus on delivering outstanding financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities US LLC – a member of FINRA SIPC. For further information:



About Ashmore

Ashmore Group plc is a specialist Emerging Markets investment manager that has successfully managed its clients' capital for more than 30 years. The business was founded as part of ANZ in 1992, became independent in 1999 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006. As of 31 March 2025, it manages $46.2 billion, which is diversified by investment theme and by client. It is headquartered in London and has a network of 11 international offices, in Colombia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE and the United States of America.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LV Distribution:

María Jesús del Pozo

Head of Media Relations LarrainVial

Email: [email protected]

Ashmore Group plc:

Cardew Group

[email protected]

+44 207 766 1212

Henry Crane

[email protected]

+44 7918 207157

Luke Bramwell

[email protected]

+44 7467 992924

SOURCE LarrainVial

