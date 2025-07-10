Mobile Suit Gundam Takes Over San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Additionally, Bandai Namco Filmworks will present the panel "GUNDAM Showcase – Featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing" on Thursday, July 24. The session will highlight the latest updates from the Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Project, along with new developments from across the wider Gundam series.

Further details regarding planned exclusive gifts for attendees are to be announced at a later date.

GUNDAM Showcase - Featuring 30 Years of "Gundam Wing" Panel

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Gundam Wing, a special panel titled "GUNDAM Showcase – Featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing" will be held at SDCC, featuring Mark Hildreth, the English voice actor for Heero Yuy, Scott McNeil, English voice actor for Duo Maxwell, and Brad Swaile, English voice actor for Quatre Raberba Winner in "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing." Fans are invited to attend for the latest updates on the "Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary" project and other Gundam-related news.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 24 (Local Time) 7:15 PM – 8:15 PM (Japan Time: 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM on July 25)

Location: Room 6BCF

Guest Speakers:



Mark Hildreth, English voice actor for Heero Yuy from "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing"

Scott McNeil, English voice actor for Duo Maxwell from "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing"

Brad Swaile, English voice actor for Quatre Raberba Winner from "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" Naohiro Ogata, Gundam Executive Producer

Exclusive Gifts for Event Attendees

We are pleased to announce that exclusive gifts will be available for those attending the panel. Further details will be revealed soon-stay tuned for more exciting updates.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" and its announcements at San Diego Comic-Con in North America, the opening movie "JUST COMMUNICATION" and the ending movie "It's Just Love!" have been released.

Clean Opening "JUST COMMUNICATION"

Clean Ending "It's Just Love!"

Some information may be subject to change without notice.

About "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing"

"Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" is the second title in the Gundam Alternative series. The story kicks off with an explosive opening, as five Gundam mobile suits launch a surprise attack on a powerful organization-setting the tone for a nonstop, high-stakes narrative that continues all the way through the finale. It is also notable for being the first Gundam series to be broadcast in the United States.

Summary of "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing"

A.C. 195. The space colonies launch Operation Meteor, dropping Gundam mobile suits onto Earth to strike back against the United Earth Sphere Alliance which rules over them with armed force. After catching sight of Heero Yuy, one of the Gundam pilots, Relena Darlian is caught up in the vortex of fate. Duo Maxwell, Trowa Barton, Quatre Raberba Winner, and Chang Wufei--four other Gundam pilots with the same mission as Heero--begin encountering one another as if drawn together. Through the schemes of Treize Khushrenada, leader of the secret society known as OZ, they end up wiping out the peaceful faction of the Alliance leadership. With this incident, OZ steps onto the center stage of history.

"Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" Socials

"Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" 30th Anniversary Special Website: /feature/gundam-w/

X (Formerly Twitter):

EN:

JP:

Recommended Hashtag: #GundamWing

