Semi Annual Report 2025
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.
Attachment
-
Halvårsrapport 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment