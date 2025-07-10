Accion Opportunity Fund Welcomes Industry Veteran John Foxgrover As Chief Capital Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a leading non-profit small business lender, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Foxgrover as Chief Capital Officer. In this pivotal role, John will lead the organization's capital markets strategy, focusing on raising debt capital to accelerate AOF's growth and move the organization toward becoming the first financially self-sufficient, scalable, mission-driven lender for underserved small businesses in the United States.

John brings over 30 years of experience in banking and specialty finance, with expertise in capital markets and treasury roles at several high-impact small business and consumer lending companies. Before joining AOF, he held senior leadership positions at Fundbox, Oportun, and First Marblehead, where he played key roles in shaping capital strategy and fostering business growth. Earlier in his career, John was a banker at Wachovia and Bank of America, where he specialized in structured finance and securitization solutions for consumer and commercial finance companies.

John's expertise in capital strategy and his proven track record in growth-oriented financial roles will be critical as AOF works to scale its impact and ensure that more small businesses have access to the affordable, responsible capital they need to thrive.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the team," said Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. "His extensive industry knowledge and leadership in capital markets will be instrumental in helping AOF unlock new opportunities and significantly enhance our impact on underserved small businesses nationwide."

For more information about Accion Opportunity Fund or to be part of transforming the capital landscape for underfunded small business owners, please visit aofund .

About Accion Opportunity Fund

Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF) is committed to advancing economic mobility for underserved small businesses and low-income communities through affordable capital, knowledge resources, networks, and policy.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Accion Opportunity Fund

