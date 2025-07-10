LGND Raises $9M To Make Earth Data Intuitive And Actionable

Funding led by Javelin Venture Partners will accelerate development of LGND's geospatial AI tools.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LGND AI, Inc., a company building new ways for people and AI to interact with Earth data, today announced it has raised $9 million in financing. The round was led by Javelin Venture Partners, with participation from AENU, Space Capital, Overture, Ridgeline, MCJ, Coalition Operators, Clocktower Ventures, and more. Notable angel investors include John Hanke, founder of Keyhole (acquired by Google and the foundation for Google Maps and Niantic), Karim Atiyeh, cofounder and CTO of Ramp, and Suzanne DiBianca, EVP & Chief Impact Officer of Salesforce. Javelin's Noah Doyle, a long-time investor in geospatial infrastructure who previously led the enterprise product line for Google Earth and Google Maps, will join LGND's board.

Making Earth data useful to people and AI

Earth data is essential for everything from climate adaptation to defense logistics, but it remains too expensive and complex for most teams to use. LGND is changing that. Built on geographic embeddings, LGND's platform enables developers and analysts to create, refine, and deploy geospatial data in intuitive, adaptive ways.

Despite its growing relevance, Earth data is largely absent from modern AI workflows. By significantly lowering cost and complexity, LGND aims to make Earth intelligence more accessible to industries ranging from insurance and finance to public agencies and AI developers.

"Our mission is to make Earth data universally accessible and actionable through AI," said Nathaniel Manning, CEO and cofounder of LGND. "We're making Earth understandable to people-and to AI."

From static maps to living systems

Today's digital maps are limited in scope and stripped of context. LGND turns maps into living systems: dynamic, adaptable, and rich with real-world meaning.

Over the past year, LGND has built a "geo-embeddings factory" capable of producing scalable Earth datasets faster and more affordably than traditional computer vision approaches, which rely on one-off models and pixel-level analysis. These datasets can be queried, tuned, and deployed in real time. The more users interact with the system, the smarter and more useful it becomes.

"We believe geographic embeddings are the new first order data object for geospatial information, much like map tiles were two decades ago," said Dan Hammer, cofounder and Chief Product Officer. "LGND is building the infrastructure to create, tune, store, and serve these embeddings at scale."

Early use cases include wildfire risk modeling for insurers, illegal mining detection, infrastructure monitoring, and the integration of Earth data into AI agents. Initial traction includes pilot projects with professional service firms and logistics companies.

A new foundation for Earth intelligence

With the new funding, LGND will launch a no-code geospatial app and an enterprise-facing solution. It will also expand developer access through SDKs and APIs for building custom workflows and applications, including support for AI agents and MCP integrations that allow models to directly interact with live Earth data.

"This shift is not incremental, but revolutionary. It requires rebuilding the entire ecosystem of Earth observation," said Bruno Sánchez–Andrade Nuño, LGND's Chief Science Officer and cofounder. "By front-loading the undifferentiated heavy compute, embeddings change the way we interact with Earth data and force us to rethink previous limitations."

LGND's tools are designed for teams that need to move fast and adapt quickly. Whether modeling environmental risk or analyzing supply chain disruptions, users can expand datasets on the fly and with no coding required. LGND enhances productivity, streamlines workflows, and brings powerful geospatial analysis to a wider range of users, from policy teams to field analysts.

About LGND

LGND makes Earth data intuitive and actionable. Built on transformer-based geographic embeddings, LGND's platform enables teams to create, adapt, and scale geospatial datasets across time and geography. From interactive apps to developer SDKs, LGND provides the building blocks to unlock insights from satellite imagery and unstructured spatial data. LGND AI, Inc. is a remote-first company with team hubs in the Bay Area, New York, and Copenhagen. Learn more at lgnd .

