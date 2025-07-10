Dave Cantin Group To Be Exclusive Automotive Retail M&A Advisory Partner Of 2025 Pebble Beach Concours D'elegance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Partnership with the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), DCG to Host Private Gathering for Industry Leaders During Monterey Car Week

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced it will be the exclusive automotive retail mergers and acquisitions partner of the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance , the crown jewel of Monterey Car Week. In partnership with the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), DCG will host an exclusive private event for its clients and other industry leaders during the prestigious automotive showcase.

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, set for August 17, 2025, is widely regarded as the world's most prestigious collector car competition. Each year, the event attracts the finest classic and modern automobiles, leading collectors, and top automotive brands that often unveil their latest concept and production models against the breathtaking backdrop of Pebble Beach, California.









“As the leader in retail automotive M&A, Dave Cantin Group is committed to having the broadest industry reach possible,” said DCG President Brian Gordon.“DCG, along with our partners at CNCDA, are proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to serving dealers at one of the finest industry events in the country.”

“CNCDA is excited to partner with DCG in offering this memorable opportunity for our members,” CNCDA President Brian Maas said.“Our team is looking forward to reconnecting with our dealers and DCG at this incredible event.”

DCG and CNCDA's private event will be an invitation-only experience, bringing together top dealership executives and other industry executives. DCG CEO Dave Cantin and other senior team members will be on-site to welcome guests, strengthen relationships and share thought leadership about how we collectively shape the automotive retail landscape going forward.

Details for the event, including the exact date, time and location, will be shared directly with invited guests. Those planning to attend Monterey Car Week are encouraged to connect with the DCG team in advance.

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America's top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually. DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely market intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news, and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG's proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company's nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are often cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com .

