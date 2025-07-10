Methodist Healthcare Ministries Answers Call For Relief Efforts Across Texas Hill Country With $3 Million Commitment
|Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley
|$300,000
|Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country
|$100,000
|LiftFund
|$500,000
|United Way of San Antonio
|$50,000
|Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church
|$50,000
|Concho Valley Regional Food Bank
|$50,000
|McCulloch County Resource Center
|$50,000
|New Hope Counseling Center
|$50,000
MHM has regional staff, including Wesley Nurses and community health workers, who are based in the impacted region. In the coming days, weeks and months, MHM will further expand its presence in the affected areas through increased funding, partnerships, and resources to bolster long-term community support efforts.
As the region journeys toward recovery, MHM will strengthen its commitment and support, bringing healing and comfort wherever it is needed most.
About Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.
Methodist Healthcare Ministries broadens the definition of healthcare by providing low-cost clinical care for the uninsured and by supporting community-led efforts that improve living conditions that cause people to be sick in the first place. We use our earnings as co-owners of Methodist Healthcare to ensure that people who are economically disadvantaged and uninsured can live their healthiest lives. We do this by advocating for, investing in and providing access to quality clinical care and addressing factors that affect health-including economic mobility, supportive relationships, food security, broadband access, and safe neighborhoods. Ultimately, we fulfill our mission of“Serving Humanity to Honor God” by advancing health equity so that more resilient individuals and families living in the 74 counties we serve can thrive.
