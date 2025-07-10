Methodist Healthcare Ministries Answers Call For Relief Efforts Across Texas Hill Country With $3 Million Commitment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Antonio, TX, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (San Antonio, TX – July 10, 2025) - When tragedy strikes, Texas communities have repeatedly demonstrated an inspiring ability to come together and lift the most vulnerable in the spirit of healing. Methodist Healthcare Ministries (MHM) is proud to continue serving as part of that tradition by committing $3 million to support flood relief and recovery efforts for those communities impacted by the devastating flooding that occurred this past weekend across Central Texas. “In responding to this tragic event, we recognize the needs of those impacted will go beyond meeting their immediate survival needs but also beginning the process of rebuilding lives and communities that were devastated,” said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries. “We are proud to support critical organizations doing important disaster relief and recovery work, such as Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, LiftFund, and the United Way of San Antonio. As they spearhead the work to address these needs-we pledge our commitment to support their ongoing efforts. Together, we can help advance the recovery for the people and places that are grieving and beginning the journey to rebuild a brighter future.” Of the $3 million commitment, $1.15 million has been initially allocated to the following organizations to assist in their efforts to provide emergency housing, shelter, operations, grief counseling, and mental health support, as well as to meet any other additional immediate needs identified by these entities and other partners serving the region. The remaining funds will be devoted to addressing the ongoing and emerging needs identified by the community [MJ1] [VT2] as the disaster response efforts continue.

Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley $300,000 Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country $100,000 LiftFund $500,000 United Way of San Antonio $50,000 Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church $50,000 Concho Valley Regional Food Bank $50,000 McCulloch County Resource Center $50,000 New Hope Counseling Center $50,000

MHM has regional staff, including Wesley Nurses and community health workers, who are based in the impacted region. In the coming days, weeks and months, MHM will further expand its presence in the affected areas through increased funding, partnerships, and resources to bolster long-term community support efforts.

As the region journeys toward recovery, MHM will strengthen its commitment and support, bringing healing and comfort wherever it is needed most.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries broadens the definition of healthcare by providing low-cost clinical care for the uninsured and by supporting community-led efforts that improve living conditions that cause people to be sick in the first place. We use our earnings as co-owners of Methodist Healthcare to ensure that people who are economically disadvantaged and uninsured can live their healthiest lives. We do this by advocating for, investing in and providing access to quality clinical care and addressing factors that affect health-including economic mobility, supportive relationships, food security, broadband access, and safe neighborhoods. Ultimately, we fulfill our mission of“Serving Humanity to Honor God” by advancing health equity so that more resilient individuals and families living in the 74 counties we serve can thrive.

