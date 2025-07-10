The Regis Company Named To Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 AI Content Creation And Authoring Tools

Training Industry's 2025 Top AI Content Creation and Authoring Tools

Recognition highlights SimGate platform's AI-powered capabilities for accelerating skills-based learning development

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Regis Company , a leading provider of AI-powered skills practice solutions, today announced it has been named to Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 AI Content Creation and Authoring Tools list. This recognition, earned for the second consecutive year, showcases the SimGate Skills Practice Platform that enables L&D teams to reduce design and development time while creating high-quality, immersive learning experiences.

Training Industry's newly restructured AI recognition program reflects the increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence applications in corporate learning. The AI Content Creation and Authoring Tools category specifically recognizes solutions that accelerate the development of training content through AI-driven authoring capabilities.

"This recognition validates our commitment to solving the fundamental challenges L&D leaders face: the need to develop critical skills faster while proving business impact," said Mike Vaughan, CEO of The Regis Company. "Our AI-powered platform is the first cross-over platform that is purpose-built for both Skills Development and Skills Validation." SimGate puts learners into realistic scenarios where they make decisions, solve problems, and deal with the consequences, just as they would on the job. "SimGate captures detailed behavioral data as learners act, which means Learning & Development teams can now affordably deliver immersive learning and talent teams get insight into an individual's ability to apply a skill," added Vaughan.

The SimGate platform addresses the growing demand for skills practice learning over traditional knowledge consumption approaches. By combining AI-powered content creation with scenario-based simulations, organizations can practice and develop "power skills" like critical thinking, communication, and adaptability, that remain valuable even as technical skills rapidly evolve.

"Regis's SimGate platform supports the kind of learning that emerging AI solutions cannot do: skills practice in an informationally-rich learning environment where learners exercise nuanced judgment and sharpen contextual awareness," said Ben Dyer, Learning Design and Innovation at Accenture.“We're excited about the breadth of capabilities SimGate gives us to craft that learning for our workforce."

The recognition comes as organizations increasingly prioritize skills-based learning approaches. According to Brandon Hall Group research, 56% of learning professionals now identify "providing skills practice for employees to apply learned skills in realistic job scenarios" as a top priority, alongside leveraging AI and automation to support workforce development.

About The Regis Company

The Regis Company delivers AI-powered personalized skills practice solutions that enable learners and organizations to maximize their value. The company's SimGate platform is the first cross-over platform purpose-built for both Skill Development and Skill Validation. The Regis Company serves enterprise clients across healthcare, consulting, manufacturing, and other industries.

