Ellianos Coffee Opens First Location in North Carolina

Mooresville, NC, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee , a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is proud to announce that itsin Mooresville at. This store marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands into the Tar Heel State, bringing its signature Italian Quality at America's Pace® to a new community of coffee lovers.

The Mooresville location is locally owned and operated by franchisees who are excited to bring the Ellianos experience to their own backyard.“We are super excited to be open and officially serving the Mooresville community,” said the local franchisee.“As residents of Iredell County, we wanted to share Ellianos with our neighbors. The quality of the drinks and the strength of the brand attracted us to Ellianos Coffee, and we're thrilled to see how well it's already being received by the local community.”

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales for Ellianos Coffee, shared his thoughts on the opening:“We're proud to open our very first North Carolina location in Mooresville. This is an exciting moment for the Ellianos brand, and we couldn't have picked a better community to begin this new chapter. Mooresville's energy and enthusiasm for local business make it the perfect fit for our mission of serving exceptional coffee with outstanding service.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls-featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, is committed to delivering Italian Quality at America's Pace®. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 69 stores, with over 200 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2025 Top Franchise and a 2024 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur magazine included Ellianos in its 2025 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit .

