IQ Fiber Launches Service In Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber , a rapidly expanding Jacksonville, Florida based 100% fiber-optic internet service provider, today launched its 10-gigabit capable network in Savannah, Georgia. Service is now available to both residential and small-business customers, with additional addresses becoming available as network deployment continues.

“We are thrilled to bring a modern, reliable and customer-focused internet choice to the Savannah community,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.“At IQ Fiber, the customer is at the center of everything we do. Our personal, customer-first approach and simple, transparent pricing – free from fees, taxes, or surprise price increases – sets us apart, and we look forward to delivering internet service that Savannah will brag about.”

In marking today's launch of the network, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II said,“IQ Fiber made a substantial economic investment in our city. They are creating jobs and building an accessible, reliable fiber-optic internet network.”

IQ Fiber celebrated the launch of the Savannah network last night by inviting community members and their families to attend a launch party at Service Brewing Co. In April, IQ Fiber opened its Savannah Sales, Engineering, and Technical Operations Center at 13 Bryce Industrial Drive and is currently hiring as it builds a team of more than 25 Savannah area employees.

The IQ Fiber Savannah area network consists of a fully redundant core fiber-optic ring with redundant multi-city connections to the broader internet. The IQ Fiber-owned backbone is then extended into individual homes and businesses, allowing for the fastest, most reliable internet speeds available while supporting explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

Professional installation and whole-home Wi-Fi are included in every plan. Pricing starts at $65 per month with no contract required, and speeds up to 5 gigabits are available to both residential and small business customers. Area residents and small business owners can check their address at iqfiber.com and submit a connection request to learn when IQ Fiber will be available at their location.

IQ Fiber's network is purpose-built for the modern internet and consists of more than 2,500 route miles. Service is currently available in Jacksonville and Gainesville, Fla., as well as Savannah, Ga., with construction underway in Charleston, S.C. and St. Petersburg, Fla. IQ Fiber also operates in the Chesapeake Bay Region of Maryland through its subsidiary ThinkBig Networks, which was acquired by the company earlier this year.



About IQ Fiber: IQ Fiber is transforming the broadband market with transparent pricing and a streamlined customer experience. IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-premises Wi-Fi service. Privately funded and launched in August 2021, IQ Fiber provides the fastest and most reliable internet access while maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 2,000 reviews. For more information, visit

