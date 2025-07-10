SORIANO MOTORI COMPANY ANNOUNCES U.S. PREMIERE OF THE NEW S9 A.M.P. O.E.M. PLATFORM ON JULY 30 IN SOUTHBURY, CONNECTICUT

SORIANO promises the best user experience for the world to see.

- - Sergio Contreras, Former CEO, Pirelli LATAM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Soriano Motor Company, the iconic European-American electric mobility pioneer, is proud to announce the official U.S. unveiling of its next-generation electric performance platform, the SORIANO 9 A.M.P. O.E.M., in a one-day industry-defining event set for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Southbury, CT.

The event-"The Future of Performance Begins Now"-will host global distributors, private equity investors, technology innovators, and top-tier media for a curated experience that will showcase the engineering, design, and market vision behind Soriano's revolutionary new platform.

“We're not just unveiling a new electric drive system-we're opening a new chapter in intelligent, performance-driven mobility,” said Marco Antonio Soriano IV, founder and CEO of Soriano Motor Company.“This is the moment our legacy meets the future.”

Event Highlights:

* Live keynote & product reveal of the 9 A.M.P. O.E.M.

* Technical deep dives & interactive showcases

* Private investor briefings

* Test ride experience

* Rooftop reception and networking

With a century of European design excellence and a firm vision for a clean-tech future, Soriano's expansion into the U.S. reaffirms its commitment to global innovation and sustainable manufacturing.

Space is limited.

Media and industry professionals are invited to request credentials or schedule interviews at: ...

Learn more:



About Soriano Motor Company:

Founded on a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Soriano Motor Company blends European design with American industrial scale, offering world-class electric mobility solutions. The 9 A.M.P. O.E.M. is Soriano's flagship platform-modular, intelligent, and built to lead the future of performance.

