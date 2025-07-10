Careatlas Transitional Care Management And Remote Monitoring Now Available At Hendrick Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Transitional Care Management (TCM) helps patients navigate the critical adjustment from hospital to home by providing consistent guidance, medication oversight, and care coordination. Care Navigators coordinate with patients, caregivers, and authorized providers using phone, text, email, video chat, or mail. The timing and method of each contact are tailored to the patient's needs.

With secure connected devices, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) provides real-time insight into patients' health status, connecting care providers outside of traditional office settings and allowing for early detection and faster intervention if issues arise.

"We're excited to offer this extension of our care through CareAtlas for patients after they are discharged from the hospital," said Hendrick Health's Assistant Chief Medical Information Officer Joshua Reed, DO. "Through this partnership, we're able to help ensure our patients and their loved ones have the necessary support and resources after a hospital stay."

CareAtlas focuses on patients with chronic conditions and those being discharged from an acute- care facility. CareAtlas and Hendrick Health's goals are to communicate with and work alongside providers to ensure patients receive the best possible outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and facilitate rapid and complete patient recovery.

"As we launch this partnership with Hendrick Health, CareAtlas is proud to bring our virtual-first preventative care platform-including remote physiological monitoring and comprehensive chronic care management-to support patients as they transition home," said Travis Owen, the CEO of CareAtlas. "Our shared commitment to delivering compassionate, timely and personalized care ensures that every individual receives the support they need for a smooth recovery and lasting health. We look forward to working closely with the Hendrick Health team to set a new standard for patient experience and outcomes in transitional care."

About Us: CareAtlas is a leader in Patient Relationship Management, offering 24/7/365 chronic care management and remote patient monitoring services in California and Texas. Formerly known as 1 True Health – Care Management, CareAtlas delivers personalized, technology-enabled care for patients with chronic conditions and those transitioning from acute care settings. Our human- first approach combines compassionate Care Navigators with AI-driven insights to improve health outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and empower patients to thrive at home. Visit our website to learn more at .

