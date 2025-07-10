Ulab® Expands Udesign® Cloud Platform, Launches Reva®, And Hits New Operational Milestones

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Since early this year, uLab has achieved over 98% on-time delivery of uSmileTM aligners-highlighting its commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and performance that dental professionals can trust. Quality-focused strategies have also driven noticeable gains in product consistency and customer satisfaction.

SmartRxTM Forms Mean Smarter Workflows and Enhanced uAssist Support

Efficient workflows are essential for dental professionals. The introduction of SmartRxTM forms in the uDesign® Cloud has reduced modification cycles for uAssist® cases, streamlining planning and speeding up case acceptance. Expansion within the uAssist support team also reinforces uLab's commitment to personalized service.

New: Reva® Thermoforming Sheets

uLab recently launched Reva® thermoforming sheets on shopulab, offering dental professionals a high-quality, in-office aligner material that complements the uSmile experience. Designed for clarity, strength, and a slimmer profile, Reva enables fast thermal response and easy cutting and post-processing. Introductory discounts are available for a limited time.

Coming Soon to the uDesign Cloud

Looking ahead, uLab is expanding the capabilities of the uDesign Cloud-launched in April-by bringing over key tools from the full-featured, industry-leading chairside uDesign Desktop software. In the coming months, several popular features will roll out as they become available, with even more significant updates planned next year:



STL Export for in-office printing

IPR Staging Modifications for precise interproximal planning

Treatment Velocity Adjustment for tailored movement pacing

Multiple Tooth Movement capabilities for streamlined edits

Tooth Segmentation (manual and auto)

Internal Workflow Assignment Functions to enhance team collaboration Scanner Integrations to simplify data import and case setup with major scanner brands

"These updates are all about giving our customers more control, more speed, and more choices," said Gary Les, CEO at uLab Systems. "We're committed to supporting dental professionals with flexible tools that fit their workflow, whether they are in the clinic, at home, or on the go."

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems® is transforming orthodontics with advanced digital treatment planning software that empowers dental professionals to take full control of their cases. With a customer-first mindset and a focus on innovation, uLab supports practice growth through its uDesign® software, uAssist® service, and uSmileTM aligners-available nationwide. uSmile aligners are sustainably made in Memphis, Tennessee, with over 80% of mold materials recycled.

