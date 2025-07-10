Ulab® Expands Udesign® Cloud Platform, Launches Reva®, And Hits New Operational Milestones
Since early this year, uLab has achieved over 98% on-time delivery of uSmileTM aligners-highlighting its commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and performance that dental professionals can trust. Quality-focused strategies have also driven noticeable gains in product consistency and customer satisfaction.
SmartRxTM Forms Mean Smarter Workflows and Enhanced uAssist Support
Efficient workflows are essential for dental professionals. The introduction of SmartRxTM forms in the uDesign® Cloud has reduced modification cycles for uAssist® cases, streamlining planning and speeding up case acceptance. Expansion within the uAssist support team also reinforces uLab's commitment to personalized service.
New: Reva® Thermoforming Sheets
uLab recently launched Reva® thermoforming sheets on shopulab, offering dental professionals a high-quality, in-office aligner material that complements the uSmile experience. Designed for clarity, strength, and a slimmer profile, Reva enables fast thermal response and easy cutting and post-processing. Introductory discounts are available for a limited time.
Coming Soon to the uDesign Cloud
Looking ahead, uLab is expanding the capabilities of the uDesign Cloud-launched in April-by bringing over key tools from the full-featured, industry-leading chairside uDesign Desktop software. In the coming months, several popular features will roll out as they become available, with even more significant updates planned next year:
-
STL Export for in-office printing
IPR Staging Modifications for precise interproximal planning
Treatment Velocity Adjustment for tailored movement pacing
Multiple Tooth Movement capabilities for streamlined edits
Tooth Segmentation (manual and auto)
Internal Workflow Assignment Functions to enhance team collaboration
Scanner Integrations to simplify data import and case setup with major scanner brands
"These updates are all about giving our customers more control, more speed, and more choices," said Gary Les, CEO at uLab Systems. "We're committed to supporting dental professionals with flexible tools that fit their workflow, whether they are in the clinic, at home, or on the go."
For more information on uLab Systems and its solutions, visit .
About uLab Systems
uLab Systems® is transforming orthodontics with advanced digital treatment planning software that empowers dental professionals to take full control of their cases. With a customer-first mindset and a focus on innovation, uLab supports practice growth through its uDesign® software, uAssist® service, and uSmileTM aligners-available nationwide. uSmile aligners are sustainably made in Memphis, Tennessee, with over 80% of mold materials recycled.
Media Contact : Johanna Beckmen, VP of Marketing and Commercial Operations, [email protected]
© 2025 uLab Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved. uSmile is a trademark and uLab, uLab Systems, uDesign, uAssist, and Reva are registered trademarks of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0001929 Rev 1
SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment