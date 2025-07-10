Nexphase Capital Announces Sale Of Zing Zang To Mizkan America

Category-Leading Cocktail Mix Brand Poised for Continued Growth and Innovation Under New Ownership

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPhase Capital, LP ("NexPhase" or "NPC"), a thematically driven and operationally focused private equity firm, today announced the sale of Zing Zang, LLC ("Zing Zang" or the "Company"), a leading non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand, to Mizkan America, Inc. ("Mizkan"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Zing Zang is the leading cocktail mix brand in the U.S., known for its bold flavors, premium ingredients and loyal consumer base. The Company offers a wide variety of cocktail mixers, including Bloody Mary, Margarita, Michelada and Piña Colada. Zing Zang products are sold nationwide through a distribution network that today reaches more than 300,000 points of sale across both retail and foodservice channels.

Since NexPhase's acquisition of Zing Zang in 2016, the Company has evolved from a regionally focused, single-product company into a diversified category leader. Under NexPhase's ownership, Zing Zang invested in a dedicated in-house sales team, established a new distribution network and launched new packaging formats in an effort to expand usage occasions, improve margins and reduce environmental impact. During NexPhase's ownership, Zing Zang expanded its offerings from its original Bloody Mary mix to a full range of premium cocktail mixes, including its "AMA ZING " product line.

"With the strategic guidance and partnership of NexPhase, Zing Zang has grown into a full-fledged beverage platform beloved by consumers across the country – all while staying true to our roots and passionate customer base," said Brent Albertson, Chief Executive Officer of Zing Zang. "Together, we thoughtfully expanded into new formats and channels, introduced bold new cocktail mix products and maintained a relentless focus on quality, convenience and the overall consumer experience. We're excited for this next chapter with Mizkan and grateful to the NexPhase team for their support every step of the way."

"We are proud to have partnered with the Zing Zang team to help build a category leader," said Jamie Kaufman, Partner and Head of Consumer at NexPhase. "By focusing on national distribution, insight-driven innovation and supply chain excellence, Zing Zang has built a powerful platform that delivers premium, accessible cocktail experiences to more consumers, in more ways. It has been a privilege to support Zing Zang's journey, and we're confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success with Mizkan."

Jefferies served as exclusive financial advisor to Zing Zang and Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal advisor. Spayne Lindsay & Co. served as financial advisor to Mizkan and Latimer LeVay Fyock LLC served as legal advisor.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software and consumer. NexPhase partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's Partners have invested together for over 15 years. NexPhase has completed over 110 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $40 million and $150 million. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit .

About Zing Zang®

Zing Zang® is the leading Bloody Mary brand and a top non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. Renowned for its premium-quality mixers, Zing Zang offers a wide range of products, including the best-selling Bloody Mary Mix, Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix and an authentic Michelada Mix. Zing Zang also has an "AMA ZING " lineup of mixers that includes Classic Margarita, Mango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri, Sweet & Sour and Piña Colada-all made with real fruit juices and naturally sweetened without high-fructose corn syrup.

