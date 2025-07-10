OLEHENRIKSEN LAUNCHES PEACH GLAZE COLLECTION: THE JUICY CLINICAL RESULTS YOUR SKIN CRAVES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Inspired by the sweet and cheeky spirit of peaches, the Peach Glaze Collection merges powerful ingredients like niacinamide, enhanced vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid with antioxidant-rich peach extract, juice, fruit water, and ferment. The result? A skincare experience that's as effective as it is delightful-crafted to visibly brighten, hydrate, and plump with every use.

The Peach Glaze Collection delivers clinically backed, visible results across three high-performance formulas designed to hydrate, brighten, and plump skin and lips-fast. Powered by antioxidant-rich peach, enhanced vitamin C, and deeply hydrating ingredients, each product is rooted in clean innovation and juicy results. Each product is clean, vegan, non-comedogenic, and infused with the signature juicy peach experience.

The new Peach Glaze Collection includes:

Peach Glaze Glow Niacinamide Serum ($45)

Clinically brighten + plump with every pump







100% showed instantly brighter skin*



97% had smaller-looking pores*



43% clinically brighter skin after 8 weeks 94% agreed their skin looked plumper*

*Based on a 4-week clinical study of 37 participants

Peach Glaze Glow Mist ($35)

Peach powered spritz of plumping hydration







100% had instantly brighter skin*



Hydrates instantly + up to 8hrs*



97% agreed it revived thirsty skin**



92% saw a healthy, luminous glow* 37% clinically brighter skin after 4 weeks

*Based on a 4-week clinical study of 38 participants

**Based on a 4-week clinical study of 38 participants, after 1 week of use

Peach Glaze Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment ($23)

Glaze your lips with a squeeze of sweet peach







Clinically fuller-looking lips in one week*



Delivers instant and long-lasting hydration



Visibly improves lip texture and smoothness Leaves lips looking plumper and bouncier

*Based on a 8-week clinical study of 39 participants

"Most glow products give you temporary benefits-but with Peach Glaze, we're giving consumers both instant gratification and clinically-backed results," says Rachel Berg, Vice President of Global Marketing for OLE HENRIKSEN . "This collection is fun, sensorial, and seriously effective-skincare has never been juicier."

Peach isn't just an addictive scent-it's a powerful ingredient rich in vitamins A, C, and E, working to brighten, firm, and nourish while being gentle on all skin types. Combined with signature ingredients and OLEHENRIKSEN's cushiony, lightweight textures, the Peach Glaze Collection offers a uniquely Scandinavian take on the modern glazed skin trend.

Key Clinical Highlights include:



100% of users saw instantly brighter skin with both the serum and mist*

97% saw instantly smaller-looking pores with the serum* Lips appeared visibly fuller in just one week with Pout Preserve*

With early demand surging after a successful tease campaign-including a viral mailer, over 1.7M organic impressions, and accidental leaks stirring buzz across social media-fans have been begging for more. And now, the wait is over.

The new OLE HENRIKSEN Peach Glaze Collection will be available online at Sephora and OleHenriksen starting July 10, 2025 .

ABOUT OLE HENRIKSEN

OLE HENRIKSEN was born out of Ole's personal journey with cystic acne. After a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, Ole was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare and made it his life's work. It was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he bottled his expertly crafted formulas and launched his namesake brand.

OLE HENRIKSEN is a Scandinavian-born brand that makes clinical skincare craveable. We blend high-efficacy ingredients like Vitamin C, AHAs and peptides with nourishing botanicals, lush textures, and naturally-derived uplifting scents, for a craveable experience that delivers real clinical results-so you never have to choose between the two. We're vegan, cruelty-free and clinically tested.

Available in 28 countries globally and in North America at Sephora, Sephora Canada, and OLEH ENRIKSEN .com .

OLE HENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit .

