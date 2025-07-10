Diagnostics Transformed: $37 Billion Immunoassay Market Evolves With AI, Miniaturization, And POC Growth, Reports Kalorama Information
"While immunoassays are well-established in clinical diagnostics, their evolution continues to accelerate," said Daniel Granderson, Senior Editor at Kalorama Information. "Miniaturization, multiplexing, and AI-assisted interpretation are redefining how and where these assays are used-from intensive care units to home settings."
Market Highlights
-
Autoimmune immunoassay market expected to exceed $1 billion by 2029, fueled by increased clinical testing and diagnostic sophistication.
Genetic testing immunoassay segment projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2029, driven by precision medicine and demand for personalized diagnostics.
Infectious diseases remain the largest segment of lab-based immunoassays, with HIV, hepatitis B and C, and respiratory testing leading global test volumes.
Roche, Abbott, and Siemens Healthineers dominate the market, though over 100 other companies, including regional and niche players, are competing with specialized offerings in allergy, fertility, oncology, and more.
Strategic Value for Industry Leaders
Kalorama's report is tailored to meet the intelligence needs of stakeholders across the diagnostics landscape:
-
Product & Portfolio Managers can prioritize segments with high-growth potential and sunset underperforming legacy platforms.
R&D Directors and Clinical Scientists gain insights into biomarker innovation and assay design trends.
Investors and M&A Analysts can benchmark revenue leaders, discover white-space opportunities, and validate targets for acquisition or partnership.
Healthcare and MedTech Executives gain essential foresight to shape commercialization, expansion, and competitive positioning strategies.
Why It Matters Now
Immunoassays remain foundational to diagnostic medicine-but are no longer confined to the lab. As the world contends with aging populations, rising chronic disease rates, and increasing demand for decentralized care, immunoassay technologies are being reengineered to meet the moment. From at-home hormone testing kits to genetic profiling tools in oncology, this evolving market is set to shape the next decade of clinical diagnostics and health technology innovation.
About the Report
Global Immunoassay Market: Trends, Technologies, and Growth Opportunities, 2025 is based on detailed analysis of company financials, product pipelines, primary interviews with over 30 industry experts, and a robust methodology combining secondary research, proprietary data, and verified forecasts. Market sizing reflects manufacturer-level revenue across more than 10 disease categories and key global regions.
About Kalorama Information
Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group Inc., has been a trusted source of market intelligence in healthcare diagnostics for over 25 years. With a focus on in vitro diagnostics, biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, Kalorama is recognized for delivering evidence-based insights that inform global business strategies. Kalorama also collaborates with other SMG brands including BioInformatics, SDi, and IMV, expanding its reach across the life sciences and clinical diagnostics landscape.
