James Scott Farrin Paralegal Leslie Leake To Receive 2025 North Carolina Advocates For Justice Robby Price Award
Veteran paralegal honored for decades of service and unwavering commitment to justice in North Carolina.
DURHAM, N.C., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that Leslie Leake, a dedicated paralegal with the firm, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Robby Price Award. The North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) award honors a paralegal who has demonstrated "significant contributions in the fight for justice for clients and the citizens of North Carolina."
Leake has devoted more than three decades to the legal profession, transitioning from the defense bar to the plaintiffs' side nearly 20 years ago. Known for her intelligence, professionalism, and quiet determination, Leake has supported numerous attorneys within the NCAJ, contributing to many complex cases.
James Scott Farrin Partner Preston Lesley nominated Leake, describing her as "one of the unspoken heroes in our fight for justice for everyday folks," adding that, "Leslie fights for our clients like they're her own family."
Leake holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Law from Western Carolina University, is a certified paralegal by the North Carolina State Bar, and is recognized by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).
"Unsung heroes do not seek recognition, but their impact is undeniable," said Lesley. "Leslie's impact on our clients is inspiring, and we are lucky to work alongside her."
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
Contact:
David Chamberlin
555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800
Durham, NC 27701
1-866-900-7078
Cases handled by lawyers who principally practice in our Durham (Main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC offices.
Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, North Carolina.
