Mid-Rivers Communications Elevates Customer Engagement With Gocare's Digital Experience Suite

GOCare integration with Calix, NISC, and TalkDesk streamlines operations and customer care

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), announces a strategic partnership with Mid-Rivers Communications. The collaboration focuses on improving subscriber communications-particularly around maintenance and service-impacting events during ongoing fiber network expansion-while also integrating advanced NPS® and CSAT tools to support voice-of-the-customer initiatives.

Mid-Rivers' rollout of the GOCare Digital Experience Platform marks a bold step forward in transforming how the provider engages with customers. This move reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional, modern customer experience, empowering subscribers with more control and easier ways to provide real-time feedback to Mid-Rivers that drive a proactive customer experience.

By deeply integrating GOCare into Mid-Rivers' operations-including NISC billing system, Calix cloud tools, and TalkDesk voice/UCaaS platform-Mid-Rivers will provide customers with real-time, accurate data across every touchpoint. From intelligent self-service to proactive communications, GOCare enables seamless, digital engagement.

"Our legacy is rooted in innovation and value. But it's no longer enough to simply build a great network-we must also make it easy and enjoyable to do business with us," said Marlo Holzworth, Chief Customer Officer at Mid-Rivers. "We want to meet our customers where they are, get their feedback, update them quickly on our operations, and GOCare is central to delivering on that promise."

Mike Roddy, CEO and Co-Founder of GOCare, added, "We welcome Mid-Rivers as our latest broadband cooperative client-partner. Their commitment to delivering a better customer experience by embracing digital channels reflects a forward-thinking approach we admire. By enabling clear communication and engaging subscribers on their terms, Mid-Rivers is well-positioned to reduce friction and provide a more responsive, modern service experience."

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks-including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms-empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's "For Operators, By Operators" ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Mid-Rivers Communications

Mid-Rivers Communications is a member-owned communications cooperative providing broadband and voice services to 30,000 square miles of Eastern and Central Montana. The Mid-Rivers mission is to provide essential high-quality telecommunications services with personal customer care at the lowest cost consistent with sound business practices. At Mid-Rivers, it's the people who matter.

