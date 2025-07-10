Title Resources Group Appoints Michael Campbell As Underwriting Counsel For Michigan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Michael's diverse title agency and underwriting background in high-volume and boutique shops gives him the broad experience needed to solve title problems our agents encounter," said Mickey Godat, TRG's Chief Underwriting Counsel. "Whether that's a multi-state, multi-site commercial transaction or the routine closing on a small residential lot, Michael brings creativity born from getting deals done."

Campbell brings over a decade of experience to the role. Previously, he served as senior underwriter and consultant at a multi-state title insurance agency, where he provided guidance on underwriting, escrow and title clearance matters. While there, he developed training materials and process enhancements to improve client service and transactional accuracy. Prior to that, he worked for real estate technology company Spruce Holdings as senior underwriting counsel, providing legal support to the organization's real estate operations team. For eight years, Campbell worked for Amrock (Rocket Close), serving four years as an associate corporate counsel.

"I am excited to join TRG's strong team of underwriters, assist TRG agents and ultimately help people fulfill their property ownership dreams," Campbell said. "Seeing the big picture in a transaction, not just from underwriting, but also from an escrow and compliance perspective is the key to delivering solid underwriting support, and I look forward to providing this to agents under the TRG brand."

A Michigan licensed attorney and licensed title producer in Michigan, Indiana and Missouri, Campbell holds a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in business administration and economics from the University of Detroit Mercy. He is active with the Michigan Land Title Association.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters by market share. In partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: OPEN ), TRG serves title insurance agents nationally. Since its inception in 1984, the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity, financial stability and title agent resources. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Title Resources Group