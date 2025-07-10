Changes In The Supervisory And Management Boards And Audit Committee Of Admiral Markets AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has appointed Mr Anton Tikhomirov as a new member of the Management Board, effective 7 July 2025. Mr Tikhomirov will strengthen the Company's management team with his extensive expertise in marketing investment services and fostering long-term client relationships. His areas of responsibility on the Management Board will include marketing, sales, communication, and product development.

To assume this executive role, Mr Tikhomirov has stepped down from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS.

Mr Tikhomirov has been active in the financial services sector since 1999 and has held multiple managerial positions in the brokerage industry. He joined Admirals in 2012, when he was first appointed to the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS, and subsequently, in 2016, to the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS. Since January 2024, he has also been serving as a member of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS.

As of 7 July 2025, the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS will consist of the following members: Eduard Kelvet, Andrey Koks, Aleksandr Ljubovski, and Anton Tikhomirov.

In addition, the Company has restructured its internal governance framework by dissolving the Risk and Audit Committee. Going forward, matters related to auditing will be overseen directly by the Supervisory Board.

This structural change reflects corporate governance best practices for investment firms of Admiral Markets AS's size and operational complexity, ensuring that audit oversight remains a direct responsibility of the Supervisory Board.

Additional information:



Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS

+372 6309 300

