RSTN Communications Acquires Megawatt Communications LLC, Expanding Ringsquared's Fiber Deployment To Tennessee

New Acquisition Establishes RingSquared's Fiber Footprint in Tennessee, Bringing Faster Internet and New Services to Local Communities

- Kevin Alward, CEO of RingSquared

LEWISBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Through an affiliate, RingSquared LLC, a national leader in voice, data, and cloud-based communications, is proud to announce the acquisition of MegaWatt Communications LLC, a regional fiber internet provider based in Lewisburg, Tennessee. This strategic move marks RingSquared's continued commitment to expanding its fiber network and delivering high-speed connectivity to underserved and high-demand communities across the United States.

The affiliate, RSTN Communications LLC, will continue to operate the acquired business under the legal name MegaWatt Communications LLC and go to market as MegaWatt Fiber-delivering state-of-the-art residential and business fiber internet to Marshall, Lawrence, and McNairy counties in Tennessee. Customers can expect faster speeds, local service, and major infrastructure upgrades, all powered by MegaWatt's industry-leading fiber network known for its reliability, scalability, and performance. In addition, MegaWatt Fiber customers will gain access to a full suite of RingSquared solutions, including UCaaS, CCaaS, and real-time call analytics and management tools.

MegaWatt Fiber is expanding its streaming options through partnerships with DIRECTV, MyBundle, and Roku. Customers can enjoy cloud-based TV with DIRECTV - no dish required. MyBundle offers a user-friendly way to search, compare, and customize streaming services, while Roku provides a simple device for easy access to content. Together, these options help customers save money and enjoy greater flexibility.

“MegaWatt Communications is a perfect fit for our fiber expansion strategy,” said Kevin Alward, CEO of RingSquared.“With accelerated network builds in Massachusetts already underway, this acquisition enables us to scale faster into new markets and bring quality connectivity to more communities.”

Jack Cathey, the former owner of MegaWatt Communications LLC, will remain with the company as Chief Operating Officer of MegaWatt Fiber. Jack will continue to lead the fiber expansion across the three-county region in Tennessee.

“I'm excited to work alongside Kevin, whose support and resources will help drive our network expansion,” said Cathey.“We're proud to continue serving our community as MegaWatt Fiber.”

About RingSquared

RingSquared is a nationwide provider of voice, data, and cloud-based communications, offering end-to-end connectivity solutions backed by decades of innovation and expertise. Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, RingSquared delivers a full range of services including business voice, fiber internet, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, call tracking, AI analytics, and more. With a focus on reliability, security, and customer success, RingSquared supports organizations of all sizes across the U.S.

To learn more, visit RingSquared .

About MegaWatt Fiber

Founded in 2011 and headquartered on the public square in Lewisburg, Tennessee, MegaWatt Communications is a locally rooted internet service provider delivering next-generation fiber internet. Serving homes and businesses across Marshall, McNairy, Lawrence counties, and surrounding areas, MegaWatt combines cutting-edge connectivity with personalized, community-based service.

To learn more, visit MegaWattFiber .

