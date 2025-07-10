Benin: Launch Of The Third Edition Of The Information And Awareness Campaign For Women Small-Scale Cross-Border Traders Along The Abidjan Lagos Corridor

On Tuesday 8th of July 2025, the ECOWAS Commission, through its Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, officially launched the Cotonou stage of the third edition of the information and awareness-raising campaign for women small-scale cross-border traders along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.

The aim of this initiative is to build on the achievements of previous events held on the Tema-Paga and Dakar-Banjul-Bissau corridors. The aim is to increase women traders' knowledge of the legislation governing cross-border trade, existing Community initiatives and the tools developed for them, particularly in terms of border transparency and the fight against gender-based violence.

In Cotonou, the activities began with field visits, notably to the modern market and to an SME run by a woman entrepreneur specialising in the manufacture of cosmetic products distributed nationally and sub-regionally. A visit to the Sèmè-Kraké juxtaposed control post is also planned, with a view to reinforcing exchanges between the various players involved.

The official launch ceremony was held at the Golden Tulip hotel. It was co-chaired by Benin's Ministries of Social Affairs and Microfinance, and of Industry and Trade. It was also attended by Her Excellency Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, and His Excellency Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin.

Other participants included the Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance, the Director of the ECOWAS National Office in Benin, representatives of the Cotonou Chamber of Commerce, associations of small-scale cross-border traders, and technical and financial partners.

This third edition marks a major step forward in the ECOWAS' commitment to the economic empowerment of women and to improving the fluidity of cross-border trade in the West African region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).