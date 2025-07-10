Building Trust Through Effective Service Delivery In Africa

The World Bank's annual Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) report for Sub-Saharan Africa , released today, reveals that despite a stable average CPIA score for the region, there is an urgent need for governments in Africa to improve the delivery of essential services to promote inclusive, sustainable growth.

The CPIA Africa report evaluates the quality of policy and institutional reforms in IDA-eligible countries in Sub-Saharan Africa for the calendar year 2024. According to the report, the average CPIA score for the region remained similar to 2023 at 3.1 points (out of 6). While some areas saw strong reforms, poor performance in governance offset these gains, and improvements were concentrated in already well-performing countries.

The CPIA report underscores that meeting the needs of African citizens will require mobilizing the government to provide services amidst limited external financing. The report serves as a vital guide for policymakers and international investors, identifying specific reform actions to support effective public service delivery and foster a more resilient and prosperous future for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Against this backdrop, the report notes a trend in public discontent in 2024 – a year that was marked by youth protests and a notable decline in political support for incumbents across the continent. This is mirrored in survey results in the region that have shown growing dissatisfaction with the quality of public services, which continue to lag other regions, particularly in infrastructure, human capital, security, and administrative capabilities.

"Confidence in a government's ability to efficiently transform public resources into essential services is fundamental to fostering a shared purpose with citizens and improving trust," said Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa. "Populations across Africa are clearly asking for more from their leaders to enable them to realize their aspirations. Our CPIA Africa report underscores the urgent need for transparent management of public resources and effective delivery of quality services to address growing dissatisfaction and enable citizens to reach their full potential."

The report details significant shortfalls across various public service sectors. Infrastructure-related services, including transport, remain underdeveloped, hindering economic activity and quality of life. High poverty levels are exacerbated by a lack of access to public infrastructure, particularly in sanitation. Human capital development is hampered by poor educational quality and inadequate health services, limiting citizens' well-being and earning prospects as they enter the workforce. Furthermore, the ability of governments to provide basic security has been undermined, with conflict-related casualties nearly tripling between 2014 and 2024. Administrative services, crucial for a thriving business environment, also lag, with Sub-Saharan Africa performing poorly in areas like business location and financial services.

Despite these challenges, the report notes some positive developments. Many countries have shown improved fiscal discipline, tackling high wage bills and fuel subsidies, and making progress in debt consolidation. Efforts to implement trade facilitation agreements, leverage digital technologies, and strengthen financial sector regulation are also underway. The report also highlights progress in empowering adolescent girls through legal and policy reforms and strengthening of social protection systems.

"While some countries have made commendable strides in fiscal prudence and digital transformation, issues of weak governance, limited transparency, and insufficient implementation capacity continue to undermine efforts to deliver essential services. Addressing these fundamental challenges is not just about economic growth; it's about showing people that governments can work for them to help create a better path for the future," added Nicholas Woolley, the CPIA report's lead author.

