Polestar Stock Gains Pre-Market After 38% Jump In Q2 EV Sales Retail Sentiment Surges

Swedish EV maker Polestar (PSNY) said on Thursday that its retail sales volume rose 38% year-on-year to an estimated 18,049 cars in the second quarter (Q2).

Shares of the company are up 2% in the pre-market session.

CEO Michael Lohscheller noted that the company“delivered another strong quarter of growth” in spite of increasingly challenging market and geopolitical conditions.

For the first six months of the year, retail sales volumes grew 51% to approximately 30,319 cars.

Polestar has three models in its line-up, including the Polestar 2, Polestar 3, and Polestar 4. The company is planning to expand its lineup with more models, including the Polestar 5 four-door GT, the Polestar 6 roadster, and the Polestar 7 compact SUV.

Earlier this month, the company said it would manufacture its Polestar 7 SUV, slated for launch in 2028, at a Volvo Cars factory in Kosice, Slovakia. Both Volvo Cars and Polestar are controlled by China's Geely.

Polestar currently manufactures vehicles in China and the U.S. A majority, however, are produced in China, making them susceptible to import tariffs in Europe and the U.S.

In April, the company paused its financial guidance for 2025, citing current uncertainty surrounding international tariffs and government regulations impacting its business and market dynamics.

However, the company then said that it continues to target compound annual retail sales volume growth of 30-35% for 2025 to 2027.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PSNY jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, accompanied by 'high' levels of message volume.

PSNY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:05 a.m. ET on July 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock is up by about 4% this year and over 18% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.