Gunmen Open Fire At Kapil Sharma's New Canada Cafe, Attack Caught On Camera (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, alleged Khalistani gunmen opened fire at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly launched restaurant in Canada. The attack, which was captured on camera, caused panic but no injuries have been reported.

World Famous comedian Kapil Sharma's newly inaugurated restaurant KAP'S CAFE shot at in Surrey, BC, Canada last night Singh Laddi, a BKI operative, NIA's (INDIA ) most wanted terrorist has claimed this shoot out citing some remarks by Kapil@SurreyPolice twitter/p51zlxXbOf

- Ritesh Lakhi CA (@RiteshLakhiCA) July 10, 2025

The viral video of the firing at the cafe seems to be captured from inside the vehicle. The shooter can be seen seen firing continuously at the comedian's café.

Gunshots fired at comedian's café in Surrey

Several rounds were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened café in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia, police said. Bullet marks were reportedly found on the café's front wall and also on nearby residential buildings. Police sealed off the area and recovered bullet casings from the scene. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and forensic teams have started an investigation.

Khalistani extremist claims responsibility

The attack has been claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a suspected member of the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Laddi is on India's most wanted list released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NIA offers reward of Rs 10 Lakhs for information on two more wanted persons-Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu and Harjit Singh alias Laddi. twitter/0m4irHkloL

- Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) July 2, 2024

According to several social media claims, the firing was in response to certain remarks allegedly made by Kapil Sharma.

Was it a personal threat or something bigger?

So far, Kapil Sharma has not issued any public statement. Authorities are now trying to find out if the attack was meant as a direct threat to the comedian or if it is connected to a wider pattern of intimidation linked to pro-Khalistan groups operating outside India.

Kapil Sharma's Netflix show

Kapil Sharma's popular comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 3) streams on OTT platform Netflix and has a wide following. The show premiered on June 21 and has featured big names in its first few episodes. The opening episode starred Salman Khan, followed by appearances from the recently released film Metro In Dino cast in the second episode.

Indian cricketers joined the third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, bringing humour and sports talk together. The upcoming fourth episode, set to release this Saturday on July 12, will feature top OTT stars like Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi and Jeetendra Kumar.