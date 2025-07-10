Who Are The Richest Indians In US? Sundar Pichai And Satya Nadella Not In Top 9 - Check Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has surged ahead as the top birthplace for America's wealthiest immigrants, with 12 Indian-origin billionaires featured in Forbes ' 2025 ranking, the highest from any single country.

This marks a significant jump from just seven in 2022, surpassing Israel and Taiwan (11 each). Together, these Indian immigrants represent a powerhouse of self-made success, contributing to the $1.3 trillion collective wealth of foreign-born US billionaires.

Newcomers like Alphabet's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella joined the list recently, yet they rank surprisingly low compared to lesser-known tycoons.

Topping the Indian-American billionaires is Jay Chaudhry , founder of cybersecurity giant Zscaler, with a net worth of $17.9 billion. Born in Panoh, a remote Himalayan village without electricity or running water during his childhood, Chaudhry first flew to the US in 1980 for graduate studies.

Before Zscaler's 2018 IPO, he built and sold four tech companies. Now based in Nevada, he ranks #8 overall among all US immigrant billionaires, far ahead of Pichai and Nadella. Chaudhry's journey reflects the broader trend: 93% of immigrant billionaires are self-made, often thriving in tech or finance.

Full List: Top 9 Richest Indian-Americans in 2025

Here are the wealthiest Indian-origin billionaires in the US, based on Forbes' latest data. Notably, tech icons Sundar Pichai ($1.1 billion) and Satya Nadella ($1.1 billion) rank 10th and 11th, missing the top 9 :



Jay Chaudhry ($17.9 billion) – Cybersecurity (Zscaler)

Vinod Khosla ($9.2 billion) – Sun Microsystems, venture capital

Rakesh Gangwal ($6.6 billion) – Airlines (co-founder of IndiGo)

Romesh T. Wadhwani ($5.0 billion) – Software - Symphony Technology Group

Rajiv Jain ($4.8 billion) – Finance (Chairman of GQG Partners)

Kavitark Ram Shriram ($3.0 billion) – Google, venture capital

Raj Sardana ($2.0 billion) – Technology services (IT firm TCGI)

David Paul ($1.5 billion) – Medical devices (Wellquest/NeuroSigma) Nikesh Arora ($1.4 billion) – Cybersecurity (Palo Alto Networks CEO)

Pichai ($1.1 billion) and Nadella ($1.1 billion) rank 10th and 11th, respectively.