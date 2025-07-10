Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Pistols, 6 Hand-Grenades Among Consignment Recovered In J & K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Two pistols and six hand-grenades were among a cache of arms and ammunition recovered by a joint team of security forces during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, official sources said.

A joint search operation was launched by the police, Special Operations Group, and the Army in the general area of Khanetar and adjoining areas in the district, they said.

At around 16:20 hours, the team recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive items from Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt, they said.

The recovery included two pistols with magazines, six grenades, 24 rounds, three IEDs, one UBGL (a grenade launcher), and a watch, they said.

