Two Pistols, 6 Hand-Grenades Among Consignment Recovered In J & K's Poonch
A joint search operation was launched by the police, Special Operations Group, and the Army in the general area of Khanetar and adjoining areas in the district, they said.
At around 16:20 hours, the team recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive items from Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt, they said.
The recovery included two pistols with magazines, six grenades, 24 rounds, three IEDs, one UBGL (a grenade launcher), and a watch, they said.
