NC Seeks Permission To Pay Homage To July 13 Martyrs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ruling National Conference has sought permission from the Srinagar district magistrate to pay homage to the persons martyred by the forces of the Dogra Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, on July 13, 1931.

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, in a letter to the Srinagar DM, said party president Farooq Abdullah and other senior functionaries of the party intend to visit the graveyard of martyrs at Naqshband Sahib near Nowhatta at 8 am on Sunday (July 13).

“It is requested to kindly confirm the proposed timing or allot the timing so that there is no confusion whatsoever in this regard...party will follow the timing as allotted,” Sagar wrote in the letter.

A National Conference spokesperson said for decades, the party has solemnly observed Martyrs' Day on July 13, honouring the valiant sacrifices made in 1931.

“However, since 2019, we have repeatedly been denied the right to commemorate this historic day – a day deeply rooted in the collective memory and political conscience of our people. This year, in keeping with our tradition, we have formally written to the District Magistrate, Srinagar, seeking permission to peacefully assemble and pay floral tributes at Mazar-e-Shuhada,” she said.

Read Also Protests In J&K Assembly Over BJP LoP's Remarks On July 13 Martyrs Name One Project That Needed Art 370's Removal: Omar To BJP

“We sincerely hope that this time, our democratic and peaceful request will be respected, and that the National Conference will be allowed to mark this day in accordance with tradition and sentiment,” she added.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir before reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories in August 2019. A state function would be held every year to honour the“martyrs” who fell to the bullets of forces of the Maharaja.

After the reorganisation of J&K, the July 13 holiday was scrapped along with December 5 holiday which used to mark the birthday of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The lieutenant governor administration has since declared September 23, birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, as a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.